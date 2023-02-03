Read full article on original website
Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill
Kansas National Guard's bill consolidating power of intelligence gathering inspires revolt among House conservatives keen to preserve civilian oversight. The post Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds
TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series […] The post Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed
For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
Sedgwick County District Judge Phil Journey, a former GOP senator, urged the Kansas Legislature to consider five bills aimed at cutting domestic violence. The post Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Governor Kelly praises and promotes 2023 farm bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse included a speech from Governor Laura Kelly informing attendees of a bill that has been introduced to lawmakers to improve the agricultural industry. At the annual event, Governor Kelly discussed a farm bill that she says had been introduced...
stocktonsentinel.com
News from Kansas Senator Elaine Bowers
This week, the Senate standing committees continued to hold hearings and bring forward legislation. The Ways and Means Committee is starting to work on the budget bill with subcommittee meetings to report to the full committee in a few weeks. Hearings on bills in committeescontinueg with the Senate returning to General Order,s where we will see the first committee bills to have a vote from the entire Senate.
Yahoo!
As conservatives push to combat 'woke' investing by KPERS, Kansas joins national trend
Lawmakers across the country are increasingly focused on where and how public money is being invested, with Kansas set to join in the national debate over what some have called "woke" investments that take into account nonfinancial factors. Kansas, like many states, uses large investment firms to help manage its...
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: Statehouse scraps – Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans (Column)
Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst. Like...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held by some neighboring states, and giving parents more access to information from schools. The post How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
I urge the Catholic Church and the Republican Party to refrain from seeking additional restrictions on abortion in the 2023 legislative session. Kansas voters rejected the imposition of Catholic teaching on abortion in August 2022, so why cause more strife in our state by debating abortion again? Instead, the Catholic Church should focus on one […] The post Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
enidlive.com
Attorney General Gentner Drummond to Sue Biden Administration Over Environmental Policy
Oklahoma State Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that he is suing the Biden administration over an environmental policy. The policy in question is giving the Lesser Prairie Chicken designation as an endangered species. This would allow the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to determine areas of critical habitat for...
aclufl.org
We’re Putting the Death Penalty on Trial in Kansas
I have lived in flyover states my whole life. People tend to overlook the transformational change and creative organizing that happens in the Midwest. But I have known our capacity to show up for justice and equality for years. I went to law school in Kansas, and I stayed here...
governing.com
Connecticut Looks to Legalize Human Composting
(TNS) — Step aside burial and cremation, a new bill would give Connecticut residents the option of a new after-death arrangement — composting. Looking to reduce their carbon footprint even in death, the eco-conscious are turning to natural organic reduction, a decomposition method that rapidly transforms the human body into nutrient-rich soil. A group of state legislators in the Environment Committee is looking to legalize the practice in Connecticut.
Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill
TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest
TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments. The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House Bill 2102. The bill would allocate […] The post Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri, Kansas
According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
