Oakland, CA

Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.

According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.

Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.

They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway.

Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.

The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.

Kawaii Cube
4d ago

Criminals driving so fast to escape if caught should serve life sentences without exceptions. Will politicians do the right things and make this into law?

