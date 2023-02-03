Read full article on original website
Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy. *Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023. We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
roi-nj.com
Gov. Murphy signs ‘Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights’ into law
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that ensures temporary workers are treated fairly. Under the new law, which takes effect in 90 days, temp workers must be paid at least the same average rate of pay as permanent employees performing similar work. They must also receive equivalent benefits. “Our...
Governor Phil Murphy (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Murphy has issued one executive order in 2023—nine fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of...
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. chief justice halts civil, divorce trials in six counties due to judicial shortages
Sending a strong message to Gov. Phil Murphy and state senators, the chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court suspended civil and matrimonial trials in six New Jersey counties because of the high number of judicial vacancies. Stuart Rabner, the chief justice, said that courts in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon,...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
lnnnews.com
Update: Murphy Explains Non-Profit Funding Veto
In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy explained the reasons for his absolute veto of a bill passed unanimously by the state legislature that would have given non-profits, like yeshivos and shuls, access to easy construction funding. Murphy’s office wrote that the governor agreed with the proposal, but felt that the...
governing.com
Connecticut Looks to Legalize Human Composting
(TNS) — Step aside burial and cremation, a new bill would give Connecticut residents the option of a new after-death arrangement — composting. Looking to reduce their carbon footprint even in death, the eco-conscious are turning to natural organic reduction, a decomposition method that rapidly transforms the human body into nutrient-rich soil. A group of state legislators in the Environment Committee is looking to legalize the practice in Connecticut.
Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters
With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market
NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
A simple new proposal to make NJ more affordable
💵 A simple new idea to help NJ families make ends meet. 💵 The proposal would expand the child tax credit. 💵 NJ Policy Proposal says the child tax credit already has a proven track record. Are you having a tough time making ends meet these days?
orangeandbluepress.com
$95 Monthly SNAP Payments to Prevent Hunger Could be Given to Qualified American Families
A new bill is set to make its way to the desk of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy with the goal of providing much-needed support to residents who are losing pandemic-era food assistance. New Jersey Bill Aims to Boost SNAP Benefits and Fight Hunger in the State. If the bill...
njbmagazine.com
3 Legal Challenges of Recreational Cannabis
From July 2022 to September 2022, New Jersey recreational cannabis sales totaled $116.5 million. This marks a 46% increase from the $79.7 million in revenue generated from April 21 – when the adult-use marketplace opened – through June, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). The...
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
New Jersey and Direct Payments through the ANCHOR Program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his state legislature created a program to reduce the financial burden of property taxes. The program is called ANCHOR (Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters') and was introduced last year.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
wrnjradio.com
Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?
🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice
As inflation continues to cripple the average New Jerseyan, business owners are also suffering. Many business owners have resorted to charging credit card surcharges in order to maintain slimming profit margins. In New Jersey, such charges are legal, but only if the business warns the customer of the surcharge prior to the purchase. Today, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. “Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay The post Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice appeared first on Shore News Network.
