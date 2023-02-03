ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MN

myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for Jan. 16-22, 2023

Jordan Tyler Beyer, Bricelyn: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Kendra Kay Brueggeman, Milroy: petty misdemeanor speed 55 zone 72/55, fees and fines $145. Daren Leroy Danielson, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law, access video content /...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
mykxlg.com

Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire

Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
marshallradio.net

Pearl Knutson

Pearl Knutson, age 92, of Aberdeen, SD formerly of Canby, MN, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen, SD. Funeral service will be 11 am on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Porter, MN with Rev. Ellen Munter officiating. Burial will be in the Canby City Cemetery, Canby, MN. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
BROOKINGS, SD
mykxlg.com

Minnesota Man Arrested for Drug Operation, 2-Year-Old in Vehicle

Brookings County Sheriff arrested 59-year-old Verran Burdunice from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Abuse/Neglect. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St., leading to...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
marshallradio.net

Six Arrested in Meth Bust in Stearns and Kandiyohi County

WILLMAR — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three search warrants on Monday which resulted in six arrests. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine. The search warrants were in three cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns counties. Agents seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns, and several thousand dollars in cash, which is believed to be from the proceeds of illegal drug sales. Six people were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust

Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Murder trial set to begin Monday in Windom

The trial for a Windom man charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday. Ralph Leslie Apmann faces charges of “second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”. The charges stem from an incident in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. For...
WINDOM, MN
willmarradio.com

Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust

(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
marshallradio.net

Leonard Schroeder

Leonard L. Schroeder, age 78, of Ivanhoe, MN passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Hendricks Hospital in Hendricks, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. John’s Cantius Catholic Church in Wilno, MN with Fr. Ron Huberty celebrating. Visitation will be held Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN is entrusted with the arrangements.
IVANHOE, MN
knsiradio.com

Six People Arrested in Meth Bust

(KNSI) — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says it arrested six people Monday connected to drug trafficking. Agents executed three search warrants in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties related to the trafficking of methamphetamine around the area. During the search, police say they found over a half pound of meth, three guns and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake

LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
BROWN COUNTY, MN

