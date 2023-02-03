ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga drops to No. 23 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell six spots to No. 23 in the latest AP poll. The Zags split the bill last week, defeating San Francisco on Saturday but losing to Santa Clara on Thursday. The 77-72 loss was the first loss for the Zags since Dec. 4 against Stanford, a span of 14 games.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga slides down to No. 16

The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 16, with Saint Mary’s rising three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remained the No. 1 team in the nation despite its loss to Indiana, however, the first-place votes got spread around. Houston took a the next largest share with 22, and Alabama and Arizona rounding out the rest with one first-place vote a piece.
SPOKANE, WA
chatsports.com

Men’s Tennis Falls at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. – Idaho dropped a road match to Gonzaga, 6-1, Saturday afternoon in Spokane. Gonzaga won at No. 2 and 3 doubles to open with an early 1-0 lead. Partners Francisco Bascon and Matteo Masala were up 5-4 at the No. 1 position before the Zags clinched the doubles point.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey to leave role in April

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey is leaving EWU after a five year stint. The athletics department announced today via press release that Hickey has decided to retire from her current role when her contract expires on April 30th. Hickey came to Eastern Washington after 18...
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Rally in honor of Tyre Nichols held in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A rally and march in demanding change in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols was held in Spokane on Saturday afternoon. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. He died three days later, and the video of his murder was released to the public on Jan. 27.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane Peace and Action Justice League holds peaceful rally for Tyre Nichols

A peaceful rally was held Saturday at Spokane to demand Justice for Tyre Nichols who was killed after being brutally beaten by several Memphis police officers in January. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was beaten after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation. More than a week ago, Memphis Police released body cam footage showing officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.
SPOKANE, WA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
huckleberrypress.com

Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary

Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
SPOKANE, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas

SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy