The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 16, with Saint Mary’s rising three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remained the No. 1 team in the nation despite its loss to Indiana, however, the first-place votes got spread around. Houston took a the next largest share with 22, and Alabama and Arizona rounding out the rest with one first-place vote a piece.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO