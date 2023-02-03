Read full article on original website
KREM
After defeating Gonzaga, Saint Mary's proves they are the real deal | Locked on College Basketball
MORAGA, Calif. — For the first 35 minutes of gameplay between the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 18 Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, it looked like Gonzaga was once again going to send a message to their 'little brother' in the WCC: this is still our conference. However,...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga drops to No. 23 in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell six spots to No. 23 in the latest AP poll. The Zags split the bill last week, defeating San Francisco on Saturday but losing to Santa Clara on Thursday. The 77-72 loss was the first loss for the Zags since Dec. 4 against Stanford, a span of 14 games.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga slides down to No. 16
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 16, with Saint Mary’s rising three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remained the No. 1 team in the nation despite its loss to Indiana, however, the first-place votes got spread around. Houston took a the next largest share with 22, and Alabama and Arizona rounding out the rest with one first-place vote a piece.
KXLY
Gonzaga women's basketball moves down six spots in recent AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a dominating win Saturday in the Bay Area, the Gonzaga women's basketball team fell six spots in the latest AP Poll. They are now the No. 23-ranked team in the country according to the poll. Prior to the Zags' 78-56 win against the USF Dons...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 16 in AP Top 25 poll (2/6/23)
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell four spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. After a triumphant 88-70 win over Santa Clara at home on Thursday, the Zags (19-5, 8-2 WCC) lost 78-70 on the road to Saint Mary’s on Saturday. The Gaels improved to No. 15 in the poll ...
chatsports.com
Men’s Tennis Falls at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. – Idaho dropped a road match to Gonzaga, 6-1, Saturday afternoon in Spokane. Gonzaga won at No. 2 and 3 doubles to open with an early 1-0 lead. Partners Francisco Bascon and Matteo Masala were up 5-4 at the No. 1 position before the Zags clinched the doubles point.
KREM
Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey to leave role in April
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey is leaving EWU after a five year stint. The athletics department announced today via press release that Hickey has decided to retire from her current role when her contract expires on April 30th. Hickey came to Eastern Washington after 18...
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rally in honor of Tyre Nichols held in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rally and march in demanding change in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols was held in Spokane on Saturday afternoon. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. He died three days later, and the video of his murder was released to the public on Jan. 27.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
KREM
Spokane Peace and Action Justice League holds peaceful rally for Tyre Nichols
A peaceful rally was held Saturday at Spokane to demand Justice for Tyre Nichols who was killed after being brutally beaten by several Memphis police officers in January. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was beaten after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation. More than a week ago, Memphis Police released body cam footage showing officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
huckleberrypress.com
Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary
Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KHQ Right Now
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
KXLY
Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
