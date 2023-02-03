ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

President Biden Visits Tampa Thursday

By Gordon Byrd
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will be hitting the road after Tuesday's State of the Union address to tout a plan he says is "creating jobs, rebuilding infrastructure... and investing in our future."

The White House says Biden will visit Tampa Thursday (9th), to discuss Social Security, Medicare and healthcare costs. The day before, Biden will talk about jobs in Madison, Wisconsin.

More details about the trip are expected next week.

