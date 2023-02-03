Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
myklgr.com
Robbinsdale man sentenced for Redwood County assault with firearm
A Robbinsdale man, Demahjay Sherief Sincere Hudson, age 22, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for an assault with a firearm that occurred near Belview. According to court documents, on June 6, 2021, at about 12:30 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural farm site on a report that someone had been shot. Deputies arrived to find eight vehicles leaving the area, and five people standing around a wounded man lying on the ground by the machine shed. Witnesses stated several individuals with guns had been there, and one of them had shot the victim. Deputies located four 40 caliber bullet casings on the scene, and a nearby car had a bullet hole in the front passenger door.
mykxlg.com
Minnesota Man Arrested for Drug Operation, 2-Year-Old in Vehicle
Brookings County Sheriff arrested 59-year-old Verran Burdunice from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Abuse/Neglect. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St., leading to...
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 16-22, 2023
Jordan Tyler Beyer, Bricelyn: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Kendra Kay Brueggeman, Milroy: petty misdemeanor speed 55 zone 72/55, fees and fines $145. Daren Leroy Danielson, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law, access video content /...
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County snowmobile crash victim identified
(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
mykxlg.com
Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire
Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
knuj.net
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
knsiradio.com
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Murder trial set to begin Monday in Windom
The trial for a Windom man charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday. Ralph Leslie Apmann faces charges of “second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”. The charges stem from an incident in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. For...
marshallradio.net
Pearl Knutson
Pearl Knutson, age 92, of Aberdeen, SD formerly of Canby, MN, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen, SD. Funeral service will be 11 am on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Porter, MN with Rev. Ellen Munter officiating. Burial will be in the Canby City Cemetery, Canby, MN. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.
marshallradio.net
Renville County HRA/EDA Announces Grants to Assist with Cleanup of Blighted Properties
OLIVIA — The Renville County Housing and Redevelopment Authority /Economic Development Authority (HRA/EDA) has created a grant program for property owners and local units of government to assist with demolition and cleanup of blighted properties located within Renville County. The deadline for application for this program is March 1, 2023.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
marshallradio.net
Duane Wichern
Duane Wichern, age 61, of Tyler, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Avera McKennan Hospital and UHC in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler with a Prayer Service taking place at 6:30 PM. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Burial will be at a later date in St. Dionysius Catholic Cemetery in Tyler. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
marshallradio.net
Leonard Schroeder
Leonard L. Schroeder, age 78, of Ivanhoe, MN passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Hendricks Hospital in Hendricks, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. John’s Cantius Catholic Church in Wilno, MN with Fr. Ron Huberty celebrating. Visitation will be held Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN is entrusted with the arrangements.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
