Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
William Tull, Jr.
Funeral services for William Tull, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be a John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Kenneth Smith, Jr.
A memorial service for Kenneth Smith, Jr., of Crisfield, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
shoredailynews.com
Rafael Valdez
Funeral services for Rafael Valdez of Salisbury, Md., formerly of the Dominican Republic, will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
‘Why Isn’t My Mom Here?’ Family Wants Answers Months After Virginia Mother Disappears
A 25-year-old mother last texted relatives on Sept. 13 to say she planned to travel with her truck-driving friend who died in a horrific crash in North Carolina — but only one body was reportedly found in crash. The loved ones of a missing woman from Virginia’s rural Eastern...
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
shoredailynews.com
Fleig indicted in murders of two Accomack County men in 2021 plus several other crimes
An Accomack Grand Jury indicted a poultry plant worker on murder, arson, and related theft and firearm offenses Monday in connection with a crime spree that left two local men dead in 2021. Forty-six-year-old Gary Joseph Fleig, of Green Hill Road in New Church, who has also lived in Hallwood...
peninsulachronicle.com
Dunkin’ Donuts, T-Mobile Still Planning 2023 Openings In Gloucester
GLOUCESTER – Dunkin’ Donuts and T-Mobile, two companies preparing for their first locations in Gloucester, still are on track to open this year. In August 2022, Gregg Nigro confirmed Dunkin’ was working on plans for a site at Gloucester Point, on the southeast corner of the intersection of George Washington Memorial Highway and Greate Road. Nigro is the president of Restaurant Services of the Outer Banks, which operates almost 50 Dunkin’ stores from the Outer Banks to Richmond.
WBOC
Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
shoredailynews.com
Northampton County Transfer Station to close today at 1:00 pm for maintenance work
The Northampton County Transfer Station at the County’s Landfill will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to close of business today, Monday, February 6, 2023 due to equipment issues. According to Deputy County Administrator Janice Williams, the Transfer Station is experiencing equipment issues which necessitate a crane and other heavy equipment and there’s too much danger for the citizens to be in the transfer station while this work is conducted.
WMDT.com
Drug Arrest made in Ocean Pines
Ocean Pines, MD- On February 3rd, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement successfully wrapped up a long term drug investigation that lead to the arrest of Tromaine Dontae Briddell of Ocean Pines Maryland. Search and seizure warrants were authorized for his address on the 700 block of Ocean Parkway...
shoredailynews.com
Bill to designate Chincoteague Ponies as Virginia’s official pony passes General Assembly
A bill that would designate the Chincoteague Pony as the official pony of the Commonwealth has cleared the Republican controlled Virginia House of Delegates and the Democrat controlled Senate. On Monday, the lower chamber overwhelmingly passed the designation on a 93-7 vote. The Senate version, SB 1478, sponsored by Senator...
shoredailynews.com
Public Hearing held on Accomack School Budget
The Accomack County School Board held a public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed FY 23-24 budget. If approved, the proposed budget will give Accomack County Public School employees a 5% salary increase as well as additional support in the employer contribution towards health insurance. In a letter to the...
shoredailynews.com
Pocomoke City Walmart Evacuated Sunday Afternoon
Shoppers were told to evacuate the Pocomoke City Walmart Sunday afternoon. They were also told to clear the area and leave their cars in the parking lot. The Pocomoke City Police responded to the call at approximately 2 pm. They posted the following on their facebook page:. “The Pocomoke City...
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
oceancity.com
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
WGMD Radio
Ocean Pines Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses
An investigation by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team led to the arrest of an Ocean Pines man. Officials went into a home on Ocean Parkway with a search and seizure warrant Friday. They located about 756 grams of marijuana, 9 regulated firearms – 3 of them converted to full automatic, several loaded high capacity magazines and drug paraphernalia for processing cocaine. Deputies arrested 43 year old Tromaine Briddell who is charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses. Briddell is being held at the Worcester County Jail without bond.
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for embezzling over $15k from local high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced for embezzling more than $15,000 from a local high school. Between December 2021 and June 2022, while serving as Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters, 32-year-old Brooke Cook stole more than $15,000 by fraudulently using a Band Boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, she used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and car loan.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
Comments / 0