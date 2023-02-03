Read full article on original website
Related
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Sand Hills Express
Russian Wagner mercenaries on the “lies” that lured them to Ukraine
Bakhmut, Ukraine — For months, the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut has been one of the most dangerous front lines in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s forces have thrown everything from heavy artillery to savage trench warfare into trying to wear down Ukraine’s resistance and take the city.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Appeals Million-Dollar Sanctions Order On Grounds Of ... Ummm, He'll Tell You Later
On Friday, Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba requested a stay of the $938,000 sanctions slapped on them last month by a Florida federal judge. And today, they filed a notice of appeal of the fee-shifting order excoriating them going forward with a lawsuit which “no reasonable lawyer would have filed.”
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
abovethelaw.com
Court Dropkicks Yet Another Garbage Trump Defamation Suit. Don't Worry, There's More Where That Came From.
All these cases have now been dismissed, with Judge Rudolph Contreras finally booting the Post suit on Friday. That case dragged on for close to three years — not because it was better grounded in fact and law than the other two, but because it was filed in federal court in DC and wound up before then-Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, before getting bounced to Judge Florence Pan, and finally winding up in front of Judge Contreras. Justice Brown Jackson is now on the Supreme Court, of course, after a brief stint at the DC Circuit, where Judge Pan now sits. But in the meantime, the case dragged on for so long that Harder wandered off and got replaced by Harmeet Dhillon, the California lawyer who just mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Ronna Romney McDaniel for control of the RNC.
Sand Hills Express
Ancient Gaziantep Castle damaged by earthquakes in Turkey
An ancient castle in Turkey was one of the historic monuments damaged when major earthquakes hit the country and neighboring Syria, killing more than 2,000 people on Monday. Images show parts of the Gaziantep Castle, which was first built in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, during the Roman Empire, crumbling after the earthquake.
Comments / 0