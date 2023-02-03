Before there was the Mac, there was the Apple Lisa. It hit the market 40 years ago this month at a whopping $10,000 (today, that would be close to $30K). The Apple Lisa actually came with a hard drive (all of five megabytes -- not gigabytes or terabytes, but megabytes). It also shipped with floppy disk drives, but rather than using the standard (at the time) 5-inch floppies, Apple created its own completely unique 5-inch floppy format with a second data-read/write slot. That dog didn't hunt either.

