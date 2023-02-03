Read full article on original website
Related
What is Freeform, and why should it be your next creative brainstorming tool?
At some point in your life, you've probably used a whiteboard or even a chalkboard as a means to brainstorm ideas. You've scribbled words, drawn pictures, and connected dots in order to help bring those moments of brilliance to fruition. For many, a whiteboard is a crucial tool for collaboration....
How to watch the Super Bowl 2023: Your best streaming bets
At long last, we know the winners of the NFC and AFC conferences. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. The winning teams will go on to compete for the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.
Before Kevin Costner hit it big, he starred in a very 80s Apple commercial
Before there was the Mac, there was the Apple Lisa. It hit the market 40 years ago this month at a whopping $10,000 (today, that would be close to $30K). The Apple Lisa actually came with a hard drive (all of five megabytes -- not gigabytes or terabytes, but megabytes). It also shipped with floppy disk drives, but rather than using the standard (at the time) 5-inch floppies, Apple created its own completely unique 5-inch floppy format with a second data-read/write slot. That dog didn't hunt either.
Save $500 on a top home theater projector at B&H before the Big Game
If you're hoping to upgrade your home entertainment setup before the Super Bowl, you don't have long. However, it's still possible to pick up a last-minute deal on kit including TVs and home projectors. Over at B&H, we've spotted a time-limited deal on the BenQ HT3550 4K UHD home theater...
ChatGPT has a new rival, Google Bard
Google has introduced its experimental AI chat service, Bard, a direct rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google's AI chatbot will be tested by a select number of users before rolling out to the general public in the next couple of weeks. Bard is powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications...
3 ways to mirror an Android device to your TV
Your Android phone may have a decent size screen. But if you use it to watch videos, play games, or work with other apps, you may wish you had a much bigger screen to amp up the experience. One way to achieve that is by mirroring your device to your...
Google expands virtual cards to American Express customers
Google on Tuesday announced it's expanding Chrome's "virtual credit card" safety feature to American Express customers. The update is one of several the tech giant is rolling out as part of Safer Internet Day. Launched last year for Capital One cardholders, virtual cards create unique numbers for online transactions. The...
