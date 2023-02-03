Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
NPR
Health experts weigh in on whether to continue masking
To mask or not to mask? That is the question we put to COVID-19 experts as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic.
NPR
Turkey was "overdue" for a big earthquake. Why couldn't we predict it?
In the early hours of Monday morning, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. Aftershocks then leveled buildings that had already been damaged. The death toll quickly reached into the thousands. Many scientists say this section of Turkey was long overdue for a big earthquake.
NPR
Antarctic cruises are gaining popularity, though 4 Americans recently died on them
The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the deaths of four Americans during cruises to Antarctica.
NPR
Earthquake creates additional crises for Syrians amid civil war
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday also decimated much of northwest Syria. Between the government and rebel-held regions, it's estimated that at least 1,800 are dead in Syria, with many more injured. This is a part of the world already caught up in a civil war.
NPR
Biden's speech comes with opioid epidemic having become a deadly public health crisis
One of President Biden's guests at tonight's State of the Union address will be a father from New Hampshire who lost his daughter to a fentanyl overdose. Biden addresses the nation as the opioid epidemic has evolved into a far more deadly public health crisis. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann looks at how we got here and what might come next.
NPR
Encore: An older person's money management errors may be a sign of dementia
Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia leave seniors at risk for financial mismanagement and exploitation. With few regulatory safeguards, it falls on families to monitor the risk and intervene. By 2030, an estimated 9 million Americans will be living with some sort of dementia.
NPR
Earthquake hits areas of Syria already devastated by the country's civil war
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ammar Samo, a volunteer with White Helmets, which has been pulling victims out buildings destroyed by the war, about rescue efforts in northwestern Syria after the quake.
NPR
Rescue crews in Turkey and Syria continue to search through rubble for survivors
Rescue teams continue to look for survivors in the rubble of the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria — with families standing by hoping for signs of lost loved ones.
NPR
Rescuers search for survivors after a major quake hits Turkey and Syria
NPR's Ruth Sherlock was at that scene and joins us now from the earthquake zone. Well, you know, I flew into Adana city on this plane where many of the passengers were rescue workers from around Turkey.
NPR
Microsoft and Google enlist artificial intelligence to heat up search rivalry
Microsoft has announced it will use the AI tool known as ChatGPT in its Bing search engine, and Google has unveiled a competitor to ChatGPT — this could profoundly change how we use technology.
NPR
Biden speech acknowledges immigration and pathway to citizenship issues
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yalidy Matos, assistant professor of at Rutgers University, who specializes in Latinx politics, about President Biden's State of the Union address.
NPR
Fenkl's 'Skull Water' delves into friendship, belonging and displacement
Heinz Insu Fenkl writes of what he knows in his new novel "Skull Water." It's a story of family, friendship and war, with Fenkl telling some of his own story as the son of a Korean mother and a GI father in the U.S. Army. Because his dad wasn't often home, he grew close to his Korean uncle that he calls Big Uncle.
NPR
Expert is 'angry' at pace of government response in Turkey
Search and rescue efforts are still underway in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria after a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks devastated the region, killing thousands of people. One of the hardest-hit areas is the province of Hatay in southern Turkey. Gonul Tol is there. She is normally based in Washington, where she is the director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute.
NPR
How to avoid being scammed when you want to donate to a charity
With the devastation in Turkey and Syria mounting, people around the world are sending financial donations to the region. But how can you identify the best and more reputable charities?
NPR
Why the earthquake caused so much damage in Turkey, despite being long overdue
A devastating earthquake has struck southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It's a seismically active part of the world known for big quakes. Seismologists say that this section of Turkey was long overdue for a big earthquake. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more on why the quake still caused so much damage.
NPR
Hong Kong's biggest national security trial to date kicked off this week
Hong Kong's biggest national security trial to date kicked off this week. Sixteen of the city's most prominent lawmakers, activists and journalists are being tried for subversion against China after they organized an informal primary. NPR's Emily Feng reports it's a landmark legal case that will test whether Hong Kong's judicial system remains impartial.
NPR
What caused Monday's major earthquake in Turkey? Here's what we know
A devastating earthquake has struck southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It's a seismically active part of the world known for big quakes. The earthquake that struck Turkey this week did not surprise many seismologists who study the region.
