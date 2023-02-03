ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

The new global gold rush

By Stacey Vanek Smith
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CV1EB_0kbspCTP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bk6gT_0kbspCTP00

2022 was a rough year for investors: Between inflation, falling stock prices, and the crypto crash, it was hard to find a safe haven.

All of that economic turmoil had a lot of investors looking at one of the most ancient places to store wealth: gold.

For decades, investing in gold has been seen as a very old school investment, for the maverick, perhaps slightly anti-establishment investor.

But last year, it seemed everyone wanted in. Global demand for gold jumped nearly 20% to a decade high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hlqth_0kbspCTP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eXQ1_0kbspCTP00

The New Gold Investor

One of those buyers was Julia Grugen, 20, a finance major at Temple University. A few months ago, she made one of her first big investments ever. In gold.

"I went in to the coin store and it was all men," she recalls with a laugh. Grugan quickly realized she was not the typical gold customer. "I was a little timid and I had barrettes in my hair."

But Grugan was determined. She had been studying economics and finance and she wasn't interested in the investments her friends were excited about, like NFTs and cryptocurrency.

"I am that old school girl," she says. "And for gold specifically, I definitely think of it as a value store more than an investment."

Investors all over the world have been looking for a value store: a safe haven from inflation, geopolitical problems and other things that can erode the value of a country's money.

So, barrettes and all, Grugan marched up to the counter at the coin store and placed her order "I said, 'I want a 10 gram bar.'" The 10 grams of gold cost around $625.

There's Gold in Them Thar Portfolios

Millions of Americans have been doing the same. Stefan Gleason is the president of Money Metals Exchange, one of the largest gold and silver dealers in the country. Gleason says ever since prices started rising in early lockdown, his business has through the roof.

"We've seen five to ten times more order volume," he says. Right now, his team works six days a week, packing up and shipping out around 2,000 boxes of gold bars, silver bars, and coins every day.

Gleason says customers tell him the last few years have shaken their faith in the US dollar, stocks and cryptocurency. But they trust gold.

Sound Money

After all, gold is one of the oldest investments out there. A lot of our language around money comes from gold. Like sound money, which refers to an ancient practice people used to test the purity of gold.

Of course these days, Money Metals Exchange uses high tech equipment to test the purity of their gold.

And there's a lot of be tested. The company is expanding quickly: building a 40,000 square foot headquarters in Eagle, Idaho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43u6HX_0kbspCTP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiHuP_0kbspCTP00

Mike Gleason, Stefan's brother, is the director of Money Metals Exchange. He is overseeing the construction. "Right now, we're leveling the ground underneath the vaults," he explains. "We're really building for the future here."

Countries Are Buying Up Gold

The Gleasons are betting the future is golden. After all, countries like Turkey, China, Russia and Poland are reportedly buying up huge amounts of gold. They're also worried about inflation and geopolitical conflict.

Gold doesn't have a great track record as an investment: Gold right now is worth roughly the same price it was 12 years ago. Almost any decent stock would have been a more profitable bet.

But that hasn't deterred true believers like 20-year-old Julia Grugan. She did get her gold in the end: a little bar about the size of a postage stamp. She likes to take it out and just look at it sometimes.

Gold has a lot of cultural weight

"There's so much cultural weight that comes with gold," she says. "You feel, you feel a little bougie, you feel special."

Grugan says her grandfather, a schoolteacher, invested in stocks and gold and was able to retire very comfortably. In fact, one of the first things she did after she got her gold piece was text her grandma:

"I said, 'Please tell Poppy that I just bought my first 10 grams of gold.' And she said, 'Poppy says, 'WOW. Awesome.'"

Comments / 40

john hansen
3d ago

sounds like countries are going back to their currency being backed by gold and getting rid of the petro dollar!!

Reply(1)
9
Dan Rodgers
3d ago

till all the gold found In Africa starts hitting the market and ends up crushing the value

Reply(4)
8
Paul Meta
3d ago

I bought gold 1oz coins back in 1999-2002. was paying $250oz and when you bought more than $1000. worth, it was tax-free. They have been sitting in a safe deposit box since. I also invest in real estate, stocks, NFTs, and crypto. Diversity and knowledge have served me well.

Reply(2)
2
Related
ValueWalk

Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)

For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Margarine and butter prices are surging. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years.As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.Margarine producers blame the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine for disrupting...
Benzinga

The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy