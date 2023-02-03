ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

China Backdoors US Chip Sanctions, Buys Used Banned Equipment

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vwCm_0kbsp2jO00

As the U.S. government is gearing up to put even stricter constraints on the Chinese semiconductor sector, China-based chipmakers are accelerating their purchases of wafer fab equipment (WFE) to ensure the continuous operation of their fabs. However, Chinese companies prefer to keep these transactions under the radar as some violate U.S. sanctions, reports DigiTimes .

Companies like SMIC, HuaHong, Nexchip, and Silan Microelectronics are buying everything they can, including second-hand tools, according to the story that cites anonymous industrial sources. Some of the WFE they procure cannot be shipped to China as this would violate the U.S.-imposed sanctions, which is precisely the reason why parties prefer to keep such purchases low profile.

Interestingly, even Huawei — which is under severe sanctions by the U.S. government and legally cannot procure anything containing advanced U.S. technology without permission — is stepping up purchasing wafer fab tools. Perhaps, as it is prepping to build a fab with SMIC , it wants to get as many tools as possible.

Chinese companies cannot procure tools for making 14nm-class chips and those using more advanced fabrication technologies. Meanwhile, only SMIC can produce chips on such sophisticated nodes, so for most Chinese chipmakers, existing restrictions aren't as dire. Yet, the U.S. government is working with its peers in Japan and the Netherlands to put even stricter curbs on Chinese semiconductor makers. This is why foundries and integrated design manufacturers are accelerating their orderings.

At this point,  nobody knows what kind of wafer fab equipment the U.S. government wants to ban from exporting to China. As a result, Chinese foundries and IDMs seem to buy virtually everything that can be useful for their expansion and/or maintaining their current operations.

For SMIC, it is essential to purchase both advanced and mature tools as it produces chips using a wide variety of manufacturing processes. For companies like HuaHong and Nexchip — which specialize in mature production technologies — getting even outdated and/or used equipment is a must to keep their fabs running.

Among the beneficiaries of stricter sanctions against Chinese semiconductor companies will be Taiwanese makers of fab equipment, the report says. Some already see orders from China extended until 2024 and even 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
RadarOnline

Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'

A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
americanmilitarynews.com

Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
TEXAS STATE
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy