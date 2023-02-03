ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 2/3/23

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sig06_0kbsp1qf00

Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Mississippi girls high school basketball season keeps rolling Friday (February 3) with another action-packed night of important games.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Mississippi including live Mississippi high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Mississippi girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MISSISSIPPI SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Mississippi girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Mississippi:

SBLive Mississippi Power 10, class-by-class girls basketball rankings (1/30/2023)

Aubree Montgomery, Starkville Yellowjackets get revenge on Tupelo with 59-58 win

McDonald's All-American Game girls basketball roster: Meet the 2023 team

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Mississippi

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot soars to $900,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to soar! The estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, February 7 drawing is now $900,000. “We have never seen anything like this for our in-state game,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Player enthusiasm over this jackpot is driving up sales, permitting us to increase the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot increases to $880,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased again ahead of the Tuesday, February 7 drawing. The previously advertised estimated jackpot for $810,000 was increased Monday morning to an estimated $880,000.  “Unprecedented sales are the reason we decided to increase the estimated jackpot,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt.  The drawing for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Wednesday night storm threat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- What a pleasant start to the week! Monday was filled with sun and today continued the mild temperatures. Wednesday will bring in a shift to our weather. TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures today made it into the middle 70s! Cloud coverage will continue to fill in ahead of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy