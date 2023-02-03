Read full article on original website
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
khqa.com
Man arrested for aggravated domestic battery
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Pike County, Ill., man was arrested on Friday following a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.
khqa.com
Quincy police identify suspect wanted in shots fired case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police have now identified a suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred on January 17, 2023. On February 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Aaron J. Gallaher, of Quincy, for a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Quincy Police Department.
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop
A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
wtad.com
Quincy woman pleads Guilty in early-January assault, shooting
Chaunessi Cano sentenced to 24 months' probation. A Quincy woman, one of two charged in connection with a shooting in early January near 8th and State in Quincy, has changed her Not Guilty plea and avoided prison. Chaunessi Cano was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, where she pleaded...
Man arrested after assaulting deputy
An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
ourquadcities.com
Woman accused of hiding body now faces murder charge
A woman accused of concealing a body in a storage unit now faces more severe charges – including murder. In October 2022, detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with a body found in a Maquon, Ill., storage unit. Marcy L. Oglesby,...
Sheriff: Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident at rural farm pond
DURHAM, Ill. — A rural Illinois couple is dead after an apparent ice fishing accident Saturday at a rural farm pond in Hancock County, the sheriff said. Sheriff Travis Duffy said a deputy and emergency personnel rescued Sean Chaney, 52, and his wife, Dawn Chaney, 50, from the pond near Durham around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
wlds.com
Hull Woman Sentenced To Prison on Drug Charges in Pike County
A Hull woman will be spending some significant time in the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from an arrest this past Fall. 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum pleaded guilty in two separate cases last Tuesday in Pike County Court. Birchum, formerly known as Carmella Bills, pled guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.
wlds.com
Multiple Injuries Reported in String of Multi-Vehicle Crashes on I-72 Thursday Morning
Multiple people were injured in a chain reaction of vehicle crashes this morning on Interstate 72. Illinois State Police and EMS personnel responded to three separate crashes that occurred near milepost 7 in Pike County. According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, just before 7:30 this morning,...
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
KWQC
Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
khqa.com
Emergency water repair on Chestnut Street
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) water crews are working to make emergency repairs to a water main from the 1900 block to the 2100 block of Chestnut Street. Officials say a small section of Richmond Street will also be impacted. Work will begin at...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
wtad.com
Quncy man jailed after alleged beating outside bar
Bryan Paden, 40, faces two counts of Aggravated Battery. A Quincy man faces charges, after allegedly beating a man so severely that he's now in a medically-induced coma. Police identify the subject as 40-year old Bryan Paden, and say the incident happened early Sunday at 17th and Harrison. A report says that police were called to the Harrison Pub around 12:30 AM on a report that a man was lying on the ground in the pub's parking lot. The man, a 45-year old from Quincy, was taken to Blessing Hospital and was diagnosed with what police say is a possible life-threatening injury. He's now in a medically-induced coma. Police say that after viewing video from surveillance cams, they learned that the man had gotten into a fight with Paden, who left immediately after. Paden turned himself in Thursday morning, and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023
A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
wlds.com
Adams Co. Judge’s Trial Date Before IL Courts Commission Likely Being Set in March
The trial date for for Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian before the Illinois Courts Commission is going to be set next month. Muddy Rivers News reports that on Thursday last week, attorneys on both sides of Adrian’s case pushed for a November trial date because of ongoing conflicts of scheduling. The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint on June 17th last year against Adrian after he vacated the conviction of then-18 year old Drew Clinton in a felony criminal sexual assault case in October 2021. Chief Judge of the 8th Circuit, Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney later removed Adrian from presiding over criminal cases on January 13th last year in the fallout of that decision.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
