ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Local wellness center looking to give area hope

The H.O.P.E Drop-In Center supports people with mental health problems, substance abuse issues, and homelessness. Executive Director of H.O.P.E Drop-In Center Pam Townsend said, “One in five people stuffers from mental health issues.”. H.O.P.E Drop-In Center welcome those who struggle with mental health to come talk to people there.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Daycation: Things quiet down in winter in Ohiopyle

The streets of Ohiopyle bustle with visitors during the warm months, as people flock to the Fayette County community for its recreational opportunities, scenic views and dining options. In the winter, it’s a different story. Many days, there’s hardly a soul to be seen along Main Street in the...
OHIOPYLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: West Decatur couple charged after overdosing at Blair Co. Sheetz

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the weekend. Police say officers were dispatched to the store along East 25th Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday...
ALTOONA, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed  Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Clearfield man admits to raping two young girls

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a local man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to raping two young girls. Troopers say they began investigating the sexual assault claims in December after receiving a Child Line report. According to the affidavit, investigators say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon Co. sees increase in winter traveling numbers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Huntingdon County saw an 89 percent increase in hotel and vacation revenue within the past two first-quarter seasons. The first quarter refers to January through March. Executive Director of Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau Matt Price said this quarter tends to have the slowest traffic and the one they’ve been trying to improve. […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy