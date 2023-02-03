Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Handbag drawing held in Irwin to help support 11-year-old boy with heart disease
A fundraiser was held in Westmoreland County to support an 11-year-old boy who is suffering from heart disease.
GoFundMe started to help the family of fallen officer Sluganski
A lifelong friend of fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski and his family has started a GoFundMe page to help Sluganski’s fiancé and his one-year-old daughter.
Mt. Pleasant and New Alexandria communities support family after devastating fire
Two communities have come together to support a Mt. Pleasant family after they lost their home to a house fire in January. Amber Breakiron and her family lost everything, including their family dog, when their home in the Mt. Pleasant Township village of Hecla went up in flames. Breakiron’s sisters...
WJAC TV
'It's scary:' Parent speaks out about transferring her children from Westmont Hilltop
Johnstown, PA — Parents of students within the Westmont Hilltop School District are upset following the arrest of a juvenile accused of threatening the school Monday morning. Channel 6 spoke to a parent about her frustration with the school and she says she is taking her children out and...
WJAC TV
Local wellness center looking to give area hope
The H.O.P.E Drop-In Center supports people with mental health problems, substance abuse issues, and homelessness. Executive Director of H.O.P.E Drop-In Center Pam Townsend said, “One in five people stuffers from mental health issues.”. H.O.P.E Drop-In Center welcome those who struggle with mental health to come talk to people there.
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
pennrecord.com
Woman suing UPMC for father's alleged wrongful death seeks discovery material from hospital
PITTSBURGH – A Western Pennsylvania woman who claimed that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at McKeesport was negligent in its care of her late father, after he suffered a pair of heart attacks which ultimately claimed his life, now adds that the hospital system has not responded to her discovery requests.
Daycation: Things quiet down in winter in Ohiopyle
The streets of Ohiopyle bustle with visitors during the warm months, as people flock to the Fayette County community for its recreational opportunities, scenic views and dining options. In the winter, it’s a different story. Many days, there’s hardly a soul to be seen along Main Street in the...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
WJAC TV
Police: West Decatur couple charged after overdosing at Blair Co. Sheetz
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the weekend. Police say officers were dispatched to the store along East 25th Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Clearfield man admits to raping two young girls
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a local man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to raping two young girls. Troopers say they began investigating the sexual assault claims in December after receiving a Child Line report. According to the affidavit, investigators say...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Items worth over $15,000 stolen from Central Westmoreland Technical School in series of thefts
State police in Greensburg are investigating a series of thefts from Central Westmoreland Technical School of items worth more than $15,000.
Huntingdon Co. sees increase in winter traveling numbers
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Huntingdon County saw an 89 percent increase in hotel and vacation revenue within the past two first-quarter seasons. The first quarter refers to January through March. Executive Director of Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau Matt Price said this quarter tends to have the slowest traffic and the one they’ve been trying to improve. […]
WJAC TV
'I'm Batman:' Homeless man goes on burglary spree in Altoona, kidnaps man, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say a homeless man is facing dozens of charges after he reportedly went on a home invasion spree Monday which included him kidnapping another man. Police say officers were initially called to the area of 6th Street and 7th Ave. late...
Comments / 0