Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Healthcare providers says neglected preventative care is catching up with patients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A lot of preventive care was missed in this pandemic time. A new study projects what it could cost in hearts and lives. There are new concerns about the aftermath of a recent study which showed many people stopped taking their medications for heart disease and blood pressure during the pandemic.
WKRC
No proof that 'mommy brain' exists, study shows
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Scientists say that "mommy brain," or the idea that motherhood can result in declining cognitive abilities, is wrong and not fair to mothers. An article was published on Monday by three authors in the journal Jama Neurology. The authors say the few studies that investigated whether...
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
wvxu.org
These 'smart socks' help determine treatment for back pain
Smart socks are playing a key role in helping to alleviate back pain. Palarum, the maker of the socks, is partnering with Mayfield Brain & Spine to use key measurements like gait speed and weight distribution to determine if various treatments will be successful for patients. Fairfield's Carol Gore suffered...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children's Hospital opens new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center
CINCINNATI — February is American Heart Month. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is raising awareness that there's more to heart health than just adult-centered resources. The hospital, which is recognized nationally for its cardiac care, just opened its new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center at the end of January.
WKRC
Woman begins campaign to help her best friend find life-saving kidney
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Kentucky woman has been giving back to the community for over two decades. Now she needs help from someone willing to give the gift of life. Friendship sometimes means taking on the pain, worry, and stress of your best bud. “Kristen is a fighter and...
WKRC
The perfect Valentine's Day gift may be in the palm of your hand
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - We are just a week away from Valentine’s Day and the perfect gift might be right in the palm of your hand. “It is a healthy holiday gift you might not have thought about, but providers say you might want to consider giving the gift of touch,” said Angela Johnson. “This is a part of my purpose. This is what makes me so happy, to see somebody come in, possibly stressed or in pain. And just the power of touch making them feel better."
Mental health organizations collaborate for youth depression event
This is the first time 1N5, MindPeace and Cincinnati Children's Hospital are all working together to educate people about youth depression.
WKRC
Local researcher working with national team to help patients with tough-to-beat cancer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local researcher says he's up for the challenge when it comes to treating cancer in a whole new way. Researchers from the UC College of Medicine are now looking at promising research for a tough-to-beat cancer -- which is cancer of the pancreas. It's a field...
WKRC
How to send a Valentine's Day card to patients at Cincinnati Children's
CINCINNATI (WRKC) - Cincinnati Children's is making it easy to send a Valentine's Day card to a child for free. "It's free, it only takes a few clicks, and it would mean the world to our patients spending the day in the hospital," wrote Cincinnati Children's in an Instagram post.
whhscbox.com
“Something I’ll never forget”
Fourteen years ago, barbeque was only a hobby for Matthew Cuff. What started as attending weekend barbeque competitions evolved into owning a successful restaurant located in East Walnut Hills, Just Q’in BBQ. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited Just Q’in for lunch along with Sen. Sherrod Brown and...
WTVM
3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
Step aside, groundhog: Root Beer Stand opening day is true marker of spring
Step aside, Punxsutawney Phil, the true indication that spring is on its way has dropped: The announcement of The Root Beer Stand's opening day.
Fox 19
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
WKRC
Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
Woodworking shop in NKY focused on veteran's health and wellness
Patriots Landing is a years-long dream for Joe Montgomery, who saw woodworking as a way for veterans to work through life’s issues while building more than comradery.
WKRC
Wow your Valentine's sweetheart with this recipe from Luken's
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Getting a restaurant reservation on Valentine's Day, can be a hassle. The folks at Luken's Poultry Fish & Seafood at Findlay Market have a recipe you can make at home that will wow your sweetheart.
Fox 19
Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-year-old recovering after a traumatic accident at a trampoline park is trying to find the medical professionals who rushed to her aid. Gemma Miller was badly hurt last Sunday at a business in Anderson Township, according to her mother, Megan. Gemma broke her tibia and fibula....
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
Comments / 0