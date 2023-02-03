ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

No proof that 'mommy brain' exists, study shows

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Scientists say that "mommy brain," or the idea that motherhood can result in declining cognitive abilities, is wrong and not fair to mothers. An article was published on Monday by three authors in the journal Jama Neurology. The authors say the few studies that investigated whether...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

These 'smart socks' help determine treatment for back pain

Smart socks are playing a key role in helping to alleviate back pain. Palarum, the maker of the socks, is partnering with Mayfield Brain & Spine to use key measurements like gait speed and weight distribution to determine if various treatments will be successful for patients. Fairfield's Carol Gore suffered...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Children's Hospital opens new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center

CINCINNATI — February is American Heart Month. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is raising awareness that there's more to heart health than just adult-centered resources. The hospital, which is recognized nationally for its cardiac care, just opened its new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center at the end of January.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The perfect Valentine's Day gift may be in the palm of your hand

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - We are just a week away from Valentine’s Day and the perfect gift might be right in the palm of your hand. “It is a healthy holiday gift you might not have thought about, but providers say you might want to consider giving the gift of touch,” said Angela Johnson. “This is a part of my purpose. This is what makes me so happy, to see somebody come in, possibly stressed or in pain. And just the power of touch making them feel better."
BLUE ASH, OH
whhscbox.com

“Something I’ll never forget”

Fourteen years ago, barbeque was only a hobby for Matthew Cuff. What started as attending weekend barbeque competitions evolved into owning a successful restaurant located in East Walnut Hills, Just Q’in BBQ. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited Just Q’in for lunch along with Sen. Sherrod Brown and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTVM

3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
LOST CREEK, KY
Fox 19

Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
