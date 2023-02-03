Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Jim Boeheim clarifies Syracuse basketball coaching future after comments about 2023-24 season
Jim Boeheim was recently asked about his future as Syracuse's head men's basketball coach in an interview with ESPN over the weekend. While Boeheim said he would "probably" return for the 2023-24 season, the 78-year-old took to Twitter and clarified his comments Monday. "As I've said many times previously, my...
nunesmagician.com
Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?
Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools
Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star’s ‘final decision will come down to’ SU, UCLA
On Monday night, Syracuse basketball priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr. disclosed on social media that he has received a formal scholarship offer from UCLA, which is a top-10 team in the current 2022-23 season and went to the Final Four during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Cory DeSanti, the head...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball at Florida State odds, prediction and how to watch
Syracuse basketball hits the road for its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference clash away from the Hill, as the Orange will head down to the Sunshine State for a duel this Wednesday evening against Florida State. The ‘Cuse, recently had lost three in a row and four of five league...
Longtime CNY football coach, who won four Section III titles, dies at age 91
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The players, opponents and strategies all changed throughout the years, but the pregame speeches of New Hartford football coach Don Edick always contained at least one constant. Before sending his Spartans onto the field, Edick would implore his Spartans to “go out there and kick some behind.”...
Sports World Wants Legendary Coach To Step Down
It's time, Jim. Syracuse basketball has made some deep NCAA Tournament runs over the past decade or so, but it's been about 10 years since the Orange had a legitimate, top 10 program. But Jim Boeheim has no plans to retire anytime soon. He's already announced he'll probably be back in ...
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim watches play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Pitt Great Brandin Knight Blasts Jim Boeheim, ‘A Lot of Us Know Who Got Paid’
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has once again created national headlines with some controversial comments. The 78-year-old Boeheim, who’s in the midst of another disappointing season, seems to be indirectly blaming their struggles on the impact of the transfer portal and NIL opportunities for athletes. Syracuse is 14-10 and...
iheart.com
Should Jim Boeheim Coach the 2023-2024 Season at Syracuse University? Vote!
Syracuse Men's Basketball head coach Jim Boeheim hints at coaching the 2023-2024 season. Should he stay or go? CLICK HERE to vote in our Morning News Poll.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Two seniors, two freshmen lead charge in road win
Syracuse basketball entered its Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Boston College on Saturday night with the Orange struggling and the Eagles on a roll. The ‘Cuse had lost three straight and four of its past five league encounters. Some SU fans have declared the 2022-23 season over for the Orange. Boston College, meanwhile, had triumphed in three of its last four contests, including a home victory against No. 20 and ACC standings’ leader Clemson a few days ago.
Local hockey teams win boys and girls Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles 14 & under girl’s hockey team and the Lysander boy’s hockey team from Baldwinsville brought home victories from the Empire State Winter Games (ESWG) in Lake Placid. The Skaneateles girl’s hockey team won the championship game of the Empire State Winter Games 14 & under girl’s hockey tournament […]
wxhc.com
Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List
A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
Hochul budget includes $10M to begin massive redevelopment near I-81 in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens. Hochul in a visit to Syracuse today said her budget proposal includes $10...
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
I-81 North in Syracuse reopened after crash
UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert. The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit. Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North. I-81 has […]
waer.org
City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan
The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
