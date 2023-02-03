ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?

Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools

Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball at Florida State odds, prediction and how to watch

Syracuse basketball hits the road for its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference clash away from the Hill, as the Orange will head down to the Sunshine State for a duel this Wednesday evening against Florida State. The ‘Cuse, recently had lost three in a row and four of five league...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Sports World Wants Legendary Coach To Step Down

It's time, Jim. Syracuse basketball has made some deep NCAA Tournament runs over the past decade or so, but it's been about 10 years since the Orange had a legitimate, top 10 program.  But Jim Boeheim has no plans to retire anytime soon. He's already announced he'll probably be back in ...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Two seniors, two freshmen lead charge in road win

Syracuse basketball entered its Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Boston College on Saturday night with the Orange struggling and the Eagles on a roll. The ‘Cuse had lost three straight and four of its past five league encounters. Some SU fans have declared the 2022-23 season over for the Orange. Boston College, meanwhile, had triumphed in three of its last four contests, including a home victory against No. 20 and ACC standings’ leader Clemson a few days ago.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List

A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

I-81 North in Syracuse reopened after crash

UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert. The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit. Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North. I-81 has […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan

The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
SYRACUSE, NY
