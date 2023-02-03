Read full article on original website
Jerry Louis
4d ago
It used to be 8 years for felons in possession of firearms but now the democrats reduced it to 2 years because it was Not woke enough. Yes the crime wave is induced by democrats failing to punish criminals, facts.
5
John citizen
4d ago
gee, a felon with a gun? guess 60,000 gun laws dont work.
8
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
kptv.com
Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
kptv.com
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for bank robber
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
Domestic dispute leads to arrest following SWAT standoff, authorities say
A domestic dispute in unincorporated Clackamas County that led to a SWAT activation ended in the arrest of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, officials said.
kptv.com
Salem man arrested in two separate carjacking incidents
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police arrested a man Monday in connection with two different overnight carjackings. A little after midnight, officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of a Mega Foods Store on Northeast Devonshire Avenue. A man approached a driver in the parking lot, opened the car door and began stabbing the him multiple times.
kptv.com
Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
kptv.com
14 arrested and $4K in merchandise recovered in Tigard Police shoplifting sting
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Shoplifters beware. Tigard Police said they arrested more than a dozen shoplifters during a sting operation over the weekend and the next time you’re in a store, you could be standing right next to a detective. FOX 12 crews were at Target and also at...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
kptv.com
Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for posing as a police officer in the Mt. Hood area and now the real cops want people to come forward if they have previously come in contact with him. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Jacob Benz,...
kptv.com
Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday. Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.
kptv.com
Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect linked to multiple burglaries at small businesses in Washington County will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Lynn Cordon, 38, burglarized more than 10 businesses between March and September. Deputies say during...
Officers arrest suspect who fled traffic stop, barricaded himself in NE Portland home, police say
Police arrested a suspect who had barricaded himself in a Northeast Portland home after fleeing a traffic stop on Monday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. It’s the second time in less than a week that a suspect pursued by Portland police has tried to get away by hiding in a home, police said.
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
kptv.com
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
kptv.com
Vancouver Public Schools apologizes to former student unlawfully restrained
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Public Schools is apologizing to a student and his mother after an internal investigation found a district resource officer used a banned restraint hold on a middle-schooler in two separate incidents this past fall. LeAnn Slagle told FOX 12 the resource officer pinned down her...
focushillsboro.com
A Judge Found The Mother Who Pushed Her Child Onto The Max Train Tracks Competent To Stand Trial
A judge in Multnomah County has ruled that Brianna Workman, who is accused of assault and other offences in connection with an incident in which she reportedly pushed a 3-year-old into the rails at a MAX station in December 2022, is competent to stand trial. A judge ruled on Tuesday...
Repeat DUII offender loses license, gets year in Marion County Jail
Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
