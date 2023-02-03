Read full article on original website
Physician non-compete ban passes Indiana Senate intact
Senate Bill 7, which would ban employers from placing physicians under new non-compete agreements, left committee last month in uncertain waters. After about an hour and a half of testimony and debate, several committee members in both parties suggested they wouldn’t vote for it on the Senate floor without amendments that would soften the ban by excluding rural and smaller providers, for example.
New settlement expands voting access to Hoosiers with print disabilities
Indiana will now offer a remote, accessible ballot marking tool for those with print disabilities following a new settlement. This could increase ballot accessibility for voters with these types of disabilities. Prior to this settlement, voters with print disabilities could only vote by mail if they were assisted by someone...
Bill to use gasoline cleanup fund to pay for airport upgrades passes state House
A bill, HB 1072, that would use some money for cleaning up gas leaks for upgrades at the state’s airports passed the state House on Tuesday. Taxpayers, gas station owners and airports all pay into the Excess Liability Trust Fund — or ELTF. It’s a kind of insurance that goes to help clean up underground fuel tanks when they leak.
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
Bill to let utilities get paid for natural gas plants during construction passes state House
A bill, HB 1421, that would allow utilities to recover the cost of natural gas plants as they’re being built passed the Indiana House on Monday. Indiana utilities and other supporters have said it helps avoid “rate shock” by easing the cost of those plants into customers’ bills over a longer period of time. It’s something utilities are already allowed to do while building other power sources — like wind farms and coal plants.
