hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hypebeast.com
Merrell 1TRL Unveils a New Pack Of Moab Speed Sneakers
Outerwear performance brand Merrell 1TRL has just presented a brand-new pack of its Moab Speed silhouette, and the sneaker is now available in three striking new colorways. The new shoes come as the latest additions to Merrell’s Moab line — the brand’s technically-focused performance footwear umbrella. With this in mind, the new designs are crafted with a new functional zip closure alongside newly-integrated GORE-TEX branding.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
OnlyInYourState
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
hypebeast.com
Eastpak Reconnects with UNDERCOVER for an Expansive Range of Bags
Jun Takahashi and his iconic Japanese streetwear label UNDERCOVER has once again come together with the staple American backpack brand, Eastpak, for another expansive CHAOS/BALANCE range of bags. Different from the previous collection, which arrived last August, this capsule focuses on camouflage as opposed to solid colors. Made for the...
How This Rugged Austrian Hunting Jacket Became a Winter Style Staple
For better or worse, “gorpcore” remains in the style zeitgeist. The internet neologism, coined to describe the wearing of utilitarian, outdoor-minded clothing in everyday situations, feels very 2023. However, one might argue that this practice predates taped-seam shell jackets and Sherpa fleece by centuries—and you can trace it back to a hearty piece of outerwear preferred by Alpine hunters: the loden coat. The garment’s most immediately identifiable feature may be its color, a deep olive hue so associated with the style that it shares the same name. But it’s the fabric that counts. As Veronika Schneider, a third-generation member of the...
Gear Patrol
Halfdays is Leading the Charge for Women-Centric Ski Gear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Those who know, know that when you look good, you feel good and you ski better. Many outdoor clothing brands focus their designs, marketing and performance functions...
Golf.com
Here are 3 steps to hit bunker shots like the pros
Hey, even world No. 1 misses greens. Luckily, Rory McIlroy knows exactly how to save par from sand, which great players know requires a combo of power and finesse. Speed is needed to move the sand surrounding the ball; loft (the finesse part) is essential for launching the ball softly onto the green.
'Comfortable, Stylish, Waterproof': These High-Quality Timberlands Will Carry You Straight Through to Spring
Try a twist on traditional Timberlands with these chic boots perfect for the rest of the winter.
Golf Digest
Harry Higgs wants to be happy. He's trying
PEBBLE BEACH — He had been in the lead minutes earlier, but that was no more, the byproduct of a bad drive and poor approaches and a failed up-and-down attempt at Pebble Beach’s par-5 sixth. Pros have no stomach for bogeys, especially on par 5s, especially when things are going as good as they were for Harry Higgs on Friday afternoon. He had every right to look over his left shoulder toward Stillwater Cove, to take a deep breath and let whatever frustration out, before heading to the seventh to figure out how he was going to keep his ball down as the winds were picking up.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 "EMB"
Joining the Dunk High, a series of NBA x Nike Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1s as part of Nike‘s “Embedded” collection is a new Nike Air Max Penny 2 “EMB” which has surfaced in a clean greyscale colorway. Named after NBA legend Penny Hardaway,...
dcnewsnow.com
Best Footjoy golf shoes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Golf is one of the most challenging sports and can take years to master. The only way to improve is to practice, but you might not unlock your full potential unless you have the proper gear. While golf shoes may seem unnecessary, don’t underestimate how important they are in helping you play your best.
wdfxfox34.com
How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Feet!
Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/how-to-choose-the-right-shoes-for-your-feet/. Choosing the right shoes is essential for maintaining the health and comfort of your feet. The wrong shoes can lead to a variety of foot problems, such as hammertoe, plantar fasciitis, and heel spurs. In this blog post, we’ll discuss some key factors to consider when choosing shoes and provide tips for finding the perfect pair for your feet.
Business Insider
How bespoke dress shoes are made by hand and why they can cost £5,000
How bespoke dress shoes are made by hand and why they can cost £5,000. Handmade bespoke dress shoes take months to make. Shoemakers transform rough measurements of a customer's feet into a one-of-a-kind shoe. One pair can cost over £5,000. London has been a hub for shoemaking for centuries, and while the industry has shrunk over time, an increase in demand from Japan and the US has helped to reignite interest in this craft. So, why would someone buy bespoke dress shoes? And what makes them so expensive?
golfmagic.com
"This needs to happen" Westwood snubs video link evidence to face boss in person
LIV Golf League player Lee Westwood says it "might feel a bit odd" when he comes face-to-face with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in London this week, but insists he's got "nothing to feel uncomfortable about". Westwood has already given a written statement ahead of the five-day hearing...
Golf Digest
Golf Twitter is rightfully going nuts over stone 'patio' installed at St. Andrews' Swilcan Bridge
Editor’s Note: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that the Royal & Ancient G.C. of St. Andrews was responsible for the changes to the area around the Swilcan Bridge. While its clubhouse overlooks the Old Course, the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, nor the R&A, is responsible for any specific changes to the golf course or the other courses that are part of the St. Andrews Links Trust. Golf Digest regrets the error.
