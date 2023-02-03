Read full article on original website
Yes, ‘shrinkflation’ is real. But it’s not all that common, report says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Yes, the size of snacks and paper towel rolls at the grocery store are getting smaller. But “shrinkflation” is not happening as often as you may think. And when it does happen, the economists tracking inflation are taking note.
Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
Get ready for Cleveland Guardians season with $59.99 hoodie: Roundup of awesome online sales for Feb. 7, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians are getting ready for Spring Training, which starts later this month, so why not snag a Guards hoodie that’s on sale to show your support for the team? Check out the a roundup of the best online sales happening today -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 -- at major retailers below. Happy shopping!
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities
SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
Knit, purl, respect: For Ewe yarn shop in Oberlin highlights marginalized designers and crafters
OBERLIN, Ohio — Lisa Whitfield knew her yarn shop would have yarn and needles and pattern books. But more importantly, it would have respect for everyone, regardless of race or sexual orientation. That wasn’t always the case in local independent yarn stores, Whitfield’s friends told her. Often,...
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
ODOT contribution toward Whitney Road covered bridge project rises to $1 million
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has increased its contribution toward the Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction project. The amount has risen from $580,439 to $1 million -- a funding increase of 72 percent. The money is coming from ODOT’s Municipal Bridge Program. “The city is very...
With visions of valentines dancing and dreaming: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Elvis sang it well: “Are you lonely tonight?”. I do have some thoughts on that poignant line. Valentine’s week can pull at the heartstrings, the guitar strings, the memories, the tear ducts. A little chocolate is OK, and a beautiful love song or two to both comfort and uplift.
Drunken Cleveland driver crashes into Brooklyn business
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- More than a week after a drunken Cleveland woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica into a Ridge Road building in Brooklyn, a business owner is picking up the pieces in hopes of rebuilding. The business, which was damaged Jan. 27, is Ortiz Art Drafts & Design LLC.
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
Solon council approves amended wage schedules for non-union employees
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has voted to create a new compensation plan that it believes will help the city retain employees and attract new ones. On Monday (Feb. 6), council approved legislation to amend wage schedules and provide wage increases for employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
Christine Libeg to fill vacancy on Avon Board of Education
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon Board of Education will appoint a new member at its Feb. 15 meeting. Christine Libeg will take over for Art Goforth, who resigned in December and has chosen to move on after 14 years of service on the board. Goforth said his daughters are older...
What’s next for Melt Bar and Grilled after two restaurants close? Owner Matt Fish talks menu changes, future
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Melt Bar and Grilled, known for pushing limits with creative, gourmet variations on grilled cheese, closed two of its eight corporate-owned stores last week. Now, the 17-year-old chain is regrouping. That includes launching a new menu in March that will restore items that were removed during the pandemic years.
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Brunswick parks director gives update on spring and summer events
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Petkovsek recently updated City Council on several upcoming community events, including this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance at the Brunswick Recreation Center, an Earth Day cleanup effort and the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Petkovsek said the annual Daddy Daughter...
