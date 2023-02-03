Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Raiders to let QB Derek Carr visit Saints
The New Orleans Saints requested to meet with quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders granted the parties permission to do so, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Tuesday. Carr remains under contract with Las Vegas, but the Raiders benched Carr toward the end of the 2022 regular season...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Clayton News Daily
Philly mayor 'ambivalent' about greasing poles before Super Bowl
When the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl five years ago, the country was introduced to a local tradition: ecstatic fans climbing light poles. The Eagles are back in the big game, ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and the city is starting to prepare for a similar ruckus should the Eagles prevail again.
Clayton News Daily
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
Want to make the trip to Glendale, Ariz.? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
Clayton News Daily
Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans promoted Tim Kelly to the role of offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly, 36, joined the Titans as the team's passing game coordinator prior to this past season. He will assume the position previously held by Todd Downing, who was fired on Jan. 9. Kelly previously spent eight...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Broncos eyeing Ronald Curry for OC
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is eyeing to pluck some assistant coaches from his old team in New Orleans, including Ronald Curry as his potential offensive coordinator, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported Tuesday. The report comes on the same day the Saints are interviewing Sean Desai virtually for...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres F Dylan Cozens signs 7-year, $49.7M extension
Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens signed a seven-year, $49.7 million contract extension on Tuesday. Cozens, 22, previously was scheduled for restricted free agency this summer. His new contract will begin next season. With the addition of Cozens, the Sabres have signed three players to seven-year extensions over the last six...
Clayton News Daily
76ers look to cut into Celtics' lead atop conference
The Philadelphia 76ers will be on the road with an opportunity to gain ground on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings when the teams meet Wednesday night. Boston maintained sole possession of first place in the conference by beating the Detroit Pistons 111-99 Monday. The Celtics are a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and three games ahead of Philadelphia, which is alone in third place.
Clayton News Daily
Wild turn focus to 'huge game' against division-leading Stars
With their hold on a playoff spot rather tenuous, the Minnesota Wild know they wasted an opportunity in their first game back from the All-Star break. The Wild will try to produce a bounce-back performance when they hit the ice Thursday night against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars to finish a quick road trip.
Clayton News Daily
Heat trade C Dewayne Dedmon to Spurs
The Miami Heat traded center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Heat are also sending a 2028 second-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for cash considerations. Dedmon, 33, previously played with San Antonio -- one of his seven NBA teams -- during the 2016-17 season.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Marty Walsh to be named NHLPA chief
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leaving the Biden administration to become the new executive director of the NHL Players' Association, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The move is expected to become official later this week, after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Walsh, 55, the former two-term...
Clayton News Daily
Warriors G Stephen Curry sidelined with leg injury
The Golden State Warriors said Sunday that superstar Stephen Curry suffered partial ligament tears and a contusion to his lower left leg and will miss time with the injury. Curry is out for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and likely longer, with "additional clarity on a potential timeline" in the coming days, per the team.
Clayton News Daily
Tyrese Haliburton out to help Pacers stop unraveling vs. Heat
Struggling is one thing. The Indiana Pacers, who visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, appear to be unraveling. With 12 losses in their past 14 games, the Pacers are -- or should be -- in panic mode. There is good news for the Pacers, however, in the form of...
