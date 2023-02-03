Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St. On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
Marshall County Daily
Calvert City Police Dept. Arrest Report
The following people were arrested/charged by the Calvert City Police Department:. Travis W. Isaacs, 34, of Benton was arrested on February 01, 2023 for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. He was also charged with strangulation 1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot).
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY
STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
wsiu.org
A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
KFVS12
John A. Logan College student accused of making threats to other students
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody and accused of making threats to harm fellow students at John A. Logan College. According to a post on the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 24-year-old man was arrested by Carbondale police on a similar but unrelated charge.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
KFVS12
Woman from Wingo, Ky. was arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A passenger in the vehicle admitted ownership of the illegal drugs and paraphernalia found during the stop. On February 6, Deputy Tyler Crane conducted a traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield, Kentucky. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, two individuals were...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
westkentuckystar.com
ATV crash on Lyon County property gets teen a felony charge
An ATV crash last week on Lyon County Water District property resulted in a felony charge for a 15-year-old. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White was called to the Lyon County Water District facility in Suwanee off US 62, after a report of a juvenile riding an ATV without supervision. The...
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
KFVS12
Paducah man nationally received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in 2022 chosen to represent the best of the industry in the national HomeCare magazine. John Park has been a speech and language pathologist at Baptist Health and Home Care...
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
