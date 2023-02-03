Read full article on original website
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Fond du Lac's Resident Eats More Than 30,000 Thousand Big MacMadocFond Du Lac, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in WisconsinTravel MavenSheboygan, WI
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
seehafernews.com
Camp Tapawingo to Host a Fundraising Banquet
A local campground aimed at helping girls build compassion, courage, and confidence has announced an upcoming fundraising banquet. The 16th Annual Friends of Wisconsin Camp Tapawingo Fundraising Banquet will be held at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc on April 1st. Those in attendance will help the camp,...
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
seehafernews.com
Second Generation Owners of Willmans Lunch Retire, Third Generation Takes Over
Following more than 25 years of ownership of Bud Willman’s Restaurant in Manitowoc, Jan and Ann Willman have retired, effective January 1st. The couple who resides in Francis Creek spoke with Seehafer News recently to reminisce about their years in business and also the decision to hang up the spatula and apron.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host a Viewing of “Elvis” This Week
The following article was submitted by Matt Mottl, a Public Services Assistant at the Manitowoc Public Library. It surprised me when I first started working at Manitowoc Public Library that there were no movie nights currently happening there, even though I learned that we’d held screenings in the past. As a huge lover of movie magic and being someone who loves seeing all the aspects that go into making a movie great—including its score, cinematography, screenplay, etc.—my time at MPL evolved into me becoming a de facto point person for movie questions or knowledge.
seehafernews.com
Port of Green Bay Receives $2.4 Million for Harbor Maintenance and Improvement
The Port of Green Bay was recently named the recipient of $2.4 million in grant funding. This money will be used for three separate projects in the harbor. The Port itself will use $1 million to stabilize the shoreline at a port development project site at the mouth of the Fox River with bulkhead fill and dock wall construction.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Dancers Take Home the Gold at State Championships
Two Manitowoc Lincoln High School dancers brought home the gold this weekend at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches State Championships. Senior Riley Johnson and Junior Kalina Chu took the top spot in the individual competition. The Lincoln team coached by Hayley Staudt and Emily Khail, also qualified...
seehafernews.com
Preparing For Spring Home Improvements
Now that we’re down to the final full month of the winter season, it might just be time to start planning for spring home improvement projects. Paul Braun, owner of Braun Building Center in Manitowoc, was the guest this week on WOMT and WCUB’s “Welcome Home” with builder Brandon Bartow.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside Completes 48th Affordable Home
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside recently dedicated its 48th affordable home, this one in Sheboygan. The Tin-Aye family was given the keys to their new home in the 1500 block of South 9th Street on January 31st. The Tin Family came to the United States as refugees, looking for a safe...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Names New Hometown Business Development Officer
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has announced the promotion of Ryan Angst as Hometown Business Development Officer. In his new role, Ryan will work with the community, community members, and local small businesses to develop relationships that result in membership growth for the credit union. He will be responsible primarily for...
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Names New City Clerk/Human Resources Director
The City of Two Rivers has appointed a new City Clerk and Human Resources Director. Amanda Baryenbruch has served for the past two years as Deputy City Clerk for the City of Manitowoc. Prior to that, she served as Administrative Support Specialist in the Clerk’s Office for Manitowoc. Amanda...
seehafernews.com
Local Swimmers See Success At Conference Meet
The Two Rivers/Roncalli Boys Swimming team enjoyed team and individual success at last Saturday’s conference meet held at Chilton High School. The co-op placed 3rd overall despite not having any diving competitors which is quite an accomplishment. The team had several podium finishes including three new school records. Evan...
radioplusinfo.com
2-8-23 mercury marine names new president
Fond du Lac’s Mercury Marine has a new president. Brunswick Corporation has announced that John Buelow has been named to the post. Buelow was the vice president for Global Operations for Mercury Marine and succeeds Chris Drees who is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside the marine industry. “John is an established leader with close to 20 years of experience at Brunswick in a number of global leadership roles and I am confident that he will continue Mercury’s momentum and sustained growth,” said Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes. “John’s promotion is indicative of the talent and experience we have in our management ranks across the entire Company and our continued focus on succession planning.” Buelow joined Mercury Marine in 2004 and during the first six years of his Brunswick career held a variety of positions in Finance, including Vice President and CFO of Brunswick Marine in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. From 2010 until 2023, John held several leadership roles at Mercury’s global headquarters in Fond du Lac including: Vice President, Business Development; Vice President and General Manager, Mercury Castings; Vice President, Category Management & Strategic Planning; and for close to five years, Vice President, Global Operations. During his tenure as head of Global Operations, John was integral to planning and executing many significant enhancements and expansions of Mercury’s manufacturing facilities, and to the launch of Mercury’s recent award-winning products including the 600hp V12 Verado outboard, the new V10 Verado outboards, and the Avator electric outboard family. He also drove innovative manufacturing improvements to Mercury plants across the globe, managed significant capital investments such as the recent outboard engine capacity expansion and the new distribution center in Brownsburg, Indiana, all while positively impacting the Company culture with a strong focus on employee wellbeing, safety, and sustainability. John also contributed to Brunswick on an enterprise level where he played a crucial leadership role helping Brunswick’s global manufacturing facilities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. “I also want to thank Chris Drees for his leadership and many contributions over his 24 years at Mercury and Brunswick,” said Foulkes. “Chris led Mercury through a number of significant milestones during his career and has been an outstanding partner during my time as CEO. On behalf of Mercury and Brunswick, I wish Chris and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Personnel Committee to Review a Pair of Residency Accommodation Requests for Firefighters
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Personnel Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. They will also review legal fees bIlled out in December and January and will...
seehafernews.com
Nearly All Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report a Dip in Gas Prices
For the first time in a month and a half, nearly all of the counties in our area reported declines in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is down seven cents from this time last week, now sitting at $3.19.
seehafernews.com
Kids from Wisconsin Add Manitowoc to 2023 Audition Tour
The famed Kids from Wisconsin performing group has added Manitowoc to their 2023 audition tour. The program, which features musical and dance performers between 15 and 20 years old, will be at the Capitol Civic Center on March 2nd looking for more talent to add to their impressive lineup. The...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
seehafernews.com
Karen Ann Tuesburg
Karen Ann Tuesburg, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home. She was born May 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Becker) Novak. Karen attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School, Washington Junior High, and then graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961. On August 25, 1962 she married Jan Tuesburg at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Karen was employed at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Shady Lane Nursing Home, and L.D.I. Industries, retiring in 2008. She loved walking, fishing, and traveling with Jan. Karen also enjoyed being at home and tending to her flower garden. Above all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren.
