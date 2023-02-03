Not Their Grandfather’s Farm: Aspiring farmers build skills with Springfield Community Gardens

Walter Majors wasn’t here. Technically he was — in the early years of his life, the ones we in the Ozarks generally try to claim. The first generation of his family to be born free, Majors began his life in Springfield, presumably at home, the same decade the railroad arrived a few blocks away. On the cutting edge of the time’s technology, he drove a defining moment in the city’s history when he took a car — that he built — around the city square in 1901.

