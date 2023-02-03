Not Their Grandfather’s Farm: Aspiring farmers build skills with Springfield Community Gardens

Read full article on original website
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
Springfield Business Journal
CEO Roundtable: Nonprofits
Each month, we gather around the table with a different group of Springfield business leaders to discuss company operations, workforce and industry trends. Join us as we get a behind the scenes look into our business community from the C-suite. Now available as a podcast, the full discussion is available at SBJ.net/CEORoundtable. Below is an excerpt.
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Missouri Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
All-you-can-eat usually conjures images of a buffet brimming with delicious dishes and decadent desserts. We make trip after trip, piling our plates high with our favorite foods until we are absolutely and happily stuffed. Did you know there’s another all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t include a buffet? Yep, order all you want from the menu at this Missouri restaurant, which promises a unique culinary experience.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting Lindberg’s Tavern, A Missouri Restaurant Loaded With Local History
Bartenders were serving cocktails at what was Lindberg’s Tavern just a few years after “Wild Bill” Hickok’s infamous shootout in the town square. Lindberg’s Tavern first opened in the 1870s and since that time has had many names. Today, Lindberg’s Tavern is the oldest tavern in Springfield and serves stiff drinks along with burgers, sandwiches, and a hearty Sunday brunch.
ozarksalive.com
Walter Majors, and what might have come to Springfield
Walter Majors wasn’t here. Technically he was — in the early years of his life, the ones we in the Ozarks generally try to claim. The first generation of his family to be born free, Majors began his life in Springfield, presumably at home, the same decade the railroad arrived a few blocks away. On the cutting edge of the time’s technology, he drove a defining moment in the city’s history when he took a car — that he built — around the city square in 1901.
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
Ozark Sports Zone
Ozarks Area Racers Foundation inducts Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Ozarks Area Racers Foundation inducted it’s 2023 Hall of Fame class today. Find information about the inductees below. Ricky Icenhower: The Fair Grove native has been involved in racing for 27 years, starting as a driver in the Bomber division in 1989 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway, and in 1992 he won the NASCAR Sunbelt Region championship in his Modified. In recent years, Ricky’s son, Trevor, has been a very successful racer behind the wheel.
KRMS Radio
Arson Blamed for 50-Acre Brush Fire in Roach
Officials say arson is being blamed for a brush fire that torched around 50 acres in the Roach area. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around the lake when the initial report was received around 2:15 PM on Saturday. No structures were in danger and no injuries...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identfied the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
UPDATE: Police identify body found in median on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported to the area of I-44 near West Bypass where a body was found in between the median and lanes of the highway. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure, MoDOT workers found the body in the median between lanes of I-44 Monday morning. The person […]
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month
UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
KYTV
Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts employee assaulted during robbery; suspects not found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts location was assaulted during a robbery Sunday afternoon. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the auto parts store on S. Campbell. Police say two men entered the store, requested...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
ksmu.org
Syphilis infections are spiking in the Ozarks. Health experts urge testing for all ages.
While COVID-19 took our attention over the last three years, other diseases were quietly spreading in the Ozarks. One of them is syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection that’s seen a spike in cases in southwest Missouri. In Missouri, cases of syphilis more than doubled from 2015 to 2021. But...
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
KYTV
Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41. Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda...
Highlandville mayor puts entire police force on administrative leave
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has put every remaining police officer on administrative leave after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic […]
