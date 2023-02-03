Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
KYTV
Springfield to decide the fate of two entertainment venues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday night’s Springfield City Council meeting drew a large crowd. Council members are mulling over two agenda items that seem to have struck a nerve with the community. The first is The Hotel of Terror. Owner Sterling Mathis says it’s been providing entertainment for haunted...
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3: Jan. 30 Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave. Seoul Oriental Market, 3165 S. Campbell Ave. Jan. 31 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave. Greene County Damaged Freight & Food Sales […]
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part.
KYTV
MoDOT project in East Sunshine aims to reduce crashes by restricting left turns
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2024, Missouri’s Department of Transportation will invest $8 million along Sunshine Street east of Glenstone for safety improvements. Part of the project involves restricting left turns along that corridor and closing some driveways into businesses. That part of Sunshine carries around 32,000 cars per...
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
myozarksonline.com
Central Ozarks Medical Clinic in Richland has announced the placement of two new Narcan vending machines in the area
Central Ozarks Medical Clinic in Richland has announced the placement of two new Narcan vending machines in the area. One is located at 401 South Jefferson in Lebanon and the other is at The HUB, A COMC Community Center at 1371 C Bagnell Dam Blvd at Lake Ozark. These machines are two of 4 to be placed in counties that COMC serves and are available for free use by the public. “There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands”, states COMC CEO Kelly Miller. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the affliction of addiction from our communities. Narcan vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.” Narcan is a medication approved to reverse an overdose of opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose. The vending machines are manufactured by Vendtek and programmed to dispense free Narcan kits. Each kit includes two-single doses of Narcan, and instructions for use. The machine is free to access 24/7 with no personal information taken. Two additional vending machines will be added within weeks at Mid-County Fire Protection in Camdenton and the Pulaski County Health Department in Crocker. To learn more and to receive assistance with substance abuse, contact COMC at 877-406-2662, www.CentralOzark.org, or contact the South Central Missouri Area of Narcotics Anonymous at 800-945-4673 or www.scmoana.org.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Two dogs die in Branson trailer fire Friday
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Friday, February 3. Firefighters found a travel trailer on fire at the Ozark County Campground. The occupants were able to get out safely, although the trailer was totaled. Two dogs belonging to the trailer’s occupant died from […]
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
KYTV
On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real. It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam. It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
