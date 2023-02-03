ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - People from all over the Heartland cruised to the Southern Illinois Boat Show in Marion. At the community-driven event, you could look at the boats and fishing gear, as well as support local vendors. “I’ve got a boat, got a motor, but, you know, technology changes,”...
MARION, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington

An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman

(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

First weekend for legal recreational marijuana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marijuana sales are at a high after their historic first weekend selling recreationally. Sara Gunter-Jackson is the general manager at Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She said more than 500 people came through their doors each day this weekend. Approved dispensaries were first told...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of threatening other students at JALC

CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Legal Weed Week: What does Amendment 3 mean?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Here we begin a five-night, in-depth look at the amendment that got us here; what it means for you, your children, your local police department and your community.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

New details about standoff in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
MARSTON, MO
KFVS12

Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors. The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri. The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St. On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

NSSC Volleyball hosts 18-team boys tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - NSSC Volleyball welcomed 18 boys teams to the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex for the “Boys Blast Tournament” on Sunday. The tournament received entries from Springfield, St. Louis and Wentzville as well as from nearby in Cape. NSSC Director Carl Ritter was excited to showcase...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

