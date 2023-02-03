Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents

Pro Football Focus updated its list of the top free agents of 2023 by adding two reliable Green Bay Packers starters.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas.

Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least 40 percent of the snaps in 2022. That includes receiver Allen Lazard, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards, and safety Adrian Amos, who started all 66 games since signing with Green Bay in 2019.

Lazard and Amos are the only members of the Packers on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 100 free agents for 2023. No Packers made the original top-50 list .

Lazard is No. 62, including No. 6 among receivers.

“Lazard is a major beneficiary of a weak free-agent group at wide receiver, but his unique skill-set makes him stand out in his own right,” wrote PFF’s Brad Spielberger. “Lazard is built like a modern-day tight end, with his 6-foot-5, 227-pound frame helping him earn a 78.2 run-blocking grade from 2019-21, which ranked seventh among wide receivers.”

While Lazard failed to play like the No. 1 receiver he was hyped to be by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he’s a vital part of Green Bay’s offense. He won a game ball for his performance at Miami in Week 16, which included his block that toppled three members of the Dolphins defense.

“He’s been doing this for a long time, so this is nothing new,” Rodgers said a few days later. “With all due respect to Allen, we’re not surprised by that. We’re not. We’re excited about it, but we’re not surprised.

“He’s been doing that for a long time; I think just about all the time he’s been here. That’s an important part of his game. That’s what got him on the field a bunch when he was a third and fourth guy, and that’s what keeps him on the field and makes us love him so much, because he gives up his body like that, consistently. You want your best players to be your best people, and Allen definitely is one of our best people.”

Last offseason, Marquez Valdes-Scantling left Green Bay and joined the Chiefs on a three-year, $30 million contract. Spielberger projects Lazard pocketing a three-year, $33 million contract.

Will that be too rich for the Packers, who received promising contributions from rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs last year? Or is Lazard too good in his role?

Amos is No. 78 on the list and No. 10 among safeties with a projected two-year, $11 million contract. His ball production was down (one interception and five passes defensed) but his tackling was as good as always while providing glue in the secondary.

As part of PFF’s assessment: “Amos had long been one of the most consistent, reliable safeties across the NFL, allowing an explosive reception on just 1 percent of coverage snaps over five seasons from 2017-21 and forcing an incompletion on 17.3 percent of targets into his coverage over the span, which ranked tied for 21st. He took a step back in 2022, earning a 54.2 grade — a career-low mark by more than 15 grading points.”

Packers’ 2023 Offseason Depth Charts Without Free Agents

With the negotiating period set to begin on March 13 and free agency officially starting on March 15, here’s how those depth charts look with the free agents crossed off the lists. Note: “IR” notes players who ended the season on injured reserve. “PS” notes players who finished the season on the practice squad and have been given a futures contract. “F” notes players not with the team at the end of the season but were given a futures contract. Restricted free agents (three years of experience) and exclusive rights free agents (two or fewer years) are not crossed out because the Packers possesses contractual control over those players.)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling (PS). Let’s address the obvious elephant in this room. If Aaron Rodgers is traded, the Packers will have to add another quarterback. Presumably, it would be a veteran arm who’s seen it all and can lend his wisdom to Jordan Love. Then again, with Rodgers set to take over in 2008, the Packers drafted Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn.

Running back Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson (PS). At this time a year ago, it seemed a fairly decent bet that the Packers would cut Aaron Jones loose in a cap-saving move this offseason. After all, Green Bay’s about $20 million over the cap and parting ways with Jones would handle about half that amount. But general manager Brian Gutekunst signaled they’ll restructure Jones’ contract after the star running back set career highs for rushing yards and receptions (but also fumbles).

Receiver Allen Lazard , Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb , Samori Toure, Bo Melton, Jeff Cotton (PS). With Allen Lazard’s team-leading 60 receptions for 788 yards, the veterans Lazard and Randall Cobb combined for 94 receptions, 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns. The baton needs to be passed to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but there’s something to be said about having a steady veteran or two in the room. That’s true regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love are running the show. If the Packers let Lazard walk due to finances and Cobb depart due to age, four of the remaining five receivers were rookies in 2022 and the other (Jeff Cotton) has played one NFL snap.

Tight End Robert Tonyan , Marcedes Lewis , Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Austin Allen (PS) Nick Guggemos (PS). Robert Tonyan (591 snaps, three starts) and Marcedes Lewis (451 snaps, 17 starts) combined for about 1,050 snaps and 20 starts. Coming off his torn ACL, Tonyan didn’t bring much of an explosive element but he did lead all NFL tight ends in catch percentage and drop percentage. Lewis, the oldest non-quarterback starter in the league, blocked at his usual high level. The Packers don’t have a replacement for either player.

Offensive Line Offensive Line – Tackles LT David Bakhtiari, RT Yosh Nijman (restricted free agent), Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta, Jean Delance (PS). Presumably, the Packers won’t dump David Bakhtiari in a cost-cutting move – a post-June 1 release would create $17.3 million in cap savings – and will retain Yosh Nijman in restricted free agency. Assuming that’s the case, the Packers are in really good shape, especially if Bakhtiari truly is back from that horrendous knee injury . He played well on limited practice time, and now will have a full offseason to really get his game where he wants it. Offensive Line - Interior LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, RG Jon Runyan, Zach Tom, Royce Newman, Jake Hanson (IR), Sean Rhyan (suspended). With the late-season extension of Elgton Jenkins keeping one of the top linemen in the league from reaching the open market, none of Green Bay’s blockers are slated to hit free agency. It will be interesting to see where the do-it-all Tom ultimately battles for a spot in the starting lineup. Just as interesting is whether Sean Rhyan can save a career that was nothing short of a disaster as a rookie third-round pick.

Defensive Line Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed , Dean Lowry (IR) , TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton (PS). Jarran Reed, a tremendous budget-signing last offseason, and Dean Lowry, who had played 101 consecutive games until finishing the season on injured reserve, are scheduled to hit free agency. Combined, they played almost 1,200 snaps and were in on 95 tackles in 2022. The depth is perilous if they go. Behind what would be the new starting trio of Kenny Clark, first-round pick Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton, nobody else on the depth chart played a single snap.

Outside Linebackers Rashan Gary (IR), Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins , Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton (PS). With Rashan Gary coming off a torn ACL and being iffy to play in Week 1 – let alone being an impact player for Week 1 – there’s obviously a huge need entering the offseason. The lone free agent is Justin Hollins, who was claimed off waivers from the Rams in November and provided a bit of juice to the pass rush. Jonathan Garvin, a seventh-round pick in 2020, went from 395 snaps in 2021 to just 193 in 2022. Not only didn’t he have a sack, he didn’t even have a solo tackle.

Inside Linebackers De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Krys Barnes, Eric Wilson . This, obviously, is a really good group. The lone free agent is Eric Wilson. A 15-game starter when he had 122 tackles for the Vikings in 2020, Wilson was claimed off waivers on Oct. 4 and was one of the stalwarts on special teams with 13 tackles in 13 games – tied with Isaiah McDuffie and Dallin Leavitt for tops on the team.

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes (IR), Keisean Nixon , Corey Ballentine , Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas (PS), Benjie Franklin (F), Tyrell Ford (F). Keisean Nixon was signed to a one-year, minimum contract last offseason. Now, you could argue he’s the most important of Green Bay’s 14 unrestricted free agents. Nixon changed the season with his series of high-impact kickoff returns. With speed and swagger, he became the team’s first-ever first-team All-Pro kick returner. Plus, he provided quality depth in the slot. Corey Ballentine was a useful member of the special teams, as well. He's got kickoff-return experience and could be Plan B if the Packers can't afford Nixon.

Safeties Adrian Amos , Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford , Dallin Leavitt , Tariq Carpenter, Innis Gaines, James Wiggins (F). In 2019, the Packers and Bears essentially swapped safeties in free agency, with Adrian Amos joining the Packers and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix jumping to the Bears. Amos was worth every penny of his four-year, $36 million contract. He started all 66 games in four seasons. Last year wasn’t his best, though, with one interception and five passes defensed. He will turn 30 on April 29. Amos led the defense with 977 snaps, Rudy Ford played 442 snaps on defense and was excellent as a gunner on the punt team, and Dallin Leavitt was tied for the team lead in special-teams tackles. Without those three, all that’s left are Darnell Savage, who was benched, and Tariq Carpenter and Innis Gaines, who combined to play 60 snaps on defense.

Specialists K Mason Crosby , K Parker White (F). P Pat O’Donnell. LS Jack Coco. A seventh-round pick in 2007, Mason Crosby has handled kicking duties for a league-high 258 consecutive games and established a franchise scoring record that might be impossibly out of reach. He made 86.2 percent of his field-goal attempts but had the shortest kickoffs in the league. The only other kicker on the roster is Parker White, who signed a futures contract three weeks ago . He made 16-of-17 attempts at South Carolina as a senior in 2021. “We’re working through all that stuff,” Gutekunst said last month when asked about Crosby. “Mason had an outstanding year this year, was really clutch in a lot of ways. He’s performing at a high level for a long time. Obviously, having Rich (Bisaccia) come in and adapting to a new special teams coach for I don’t know how many years in a row now, but he carried us in a few of those games, there’s no doubt about it.”

