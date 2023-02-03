Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents

Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least 40 percent of the snaps in 2022. That includes receiver Allen Lazard, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards, and safety Adrian Amos, who started all 66 games since signing with Green Bay in 2019.
Lazard is No. 62, including No. 6 among receivers.
“Lazard is a major beneficiary of a weak free-agent group at wide receiver, but his unique skill-set makes him stand out in his own right,” wrote PFF’s Brad Spielberger. “Lazard is built like a modern-day tight end, with his 6-foot-5, 227-pound frame helping him earn a 78.2 run-blocking grade from 2019-21, which ranked seventh among wide receivers.”
While Lazard failed to play like the No. 1 receiver he was hyped to be by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he’s a vital part of Green Bay’s offense. He won a game ball for his performance at Miami in Week 16, which included his block that toppled three members of the Dolphins defense.
“He’s been doing this for a long time, so this is nothing new,” Rodgers said a few days later. “With all due respect to Allen, we’re not surprised by that. We’re not. We’re excited about it, but we’re not surprised.
“He’s been doing that for a long time; I think just about all the time he’s been here. That’s an important part of his game. That’s what got him on the field a bunch when he was a third and fourth guy, and that’s what keeps him on the field and makes us love him so much, because he gives up his body like that, consistently. You want your best players to be your best people, and Allen definitely is one of our best people.”
Last offseason, Marquez Valdes-Scantling left Green Bay and joined the Chiefs on a three-year, $30 million contract. Spielberger projects Lazard pocketing a three-year, $33 million contract.
Will that be too rich for the Packers, who received promising contributions from rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs last year? Or is Lazard too good in his role?
Amos is No. 78 on the list and No. 10 among safeties with a projected two-year, $11 million contract. His ball production was down (one interception and five passes defensed) but his tackling was as good as always while providing glue in the secondary.
As part of PFF’s assessment: “Amos had long been one of the most consistent, reliable safeties across the NFL, allowing an explosive reception on just 1 percent of coverage snaps over five seasons from 2017-21 and forcing an incompletion on 17.3 percent of targets into his coverage over the span, which ranked tied for 21st. He took a step back in 2022, earning a 54.2 grade — a career-low mark by more than 15 grading points.”
Packers’ 2023 Offseason Depth Charts Without Free Agents
With the negotiating period set to begin on March 13 and free agency officially starting on March 15, here’s how those depth charts look with the free agents crossed off the lists. Note: “IR” notes players who ended the season on injured reserve. “PS” notes players who finished the season on the practice squad and have been given a futures contract. “F” notes players not with the team at the end of the season but were given a futures contract. Restricted free agents (three years of experience) and exclusive rights free agents (two or fewer years) are not crossed out because the Packers possesses contractual control over those players.)
Aaron Rodgers will be playing where next season? According to a former teammate of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, the answer is Las Vegas. Rodgers' ex-teammate, Sam Barrington, has revealed that the star quarterback will be a Las Vegas Raiders player in 2023. “Just spoke with a friend of mine ...
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
The ninth time was the charm for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers QB (at least for now) finally checking off a “bucket list” moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rodgers teamed with Canada’s Ben Silverman to shoot a 26-under 189 total and win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke over Peter Malnati and Don Colleran on Sunday afternoon.
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas, Nev. – The 2022 Pro Bowlers have a practice at Allegiant Stadium, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs spoke with the media. Talking about several topics, most notably, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With the Pro Bowl contest just hours away, participating players gathered...
Depending who you ask, the two most likely suitors the Green Bay Packers have for QB Aaron Rodgers are the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. But it’s not just which suitor wants the Packers quarterback the most, but rather which can provide them with the best possible avenue.
The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe...
The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The New York Jets reportedly aren't ready to move on from Zach Wilson just yet. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (via Dov Kleiman): "The Jets don't intend to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, instead they hope he develops. Adding, "They are however aiming to acquire a veteran QB to be their ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Tom Brady has retired, meaning Aaron Rodgers will be the most sought after quarterback of the coming offseason. Reports have most frequently tied Rodgers to the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, though most AFC teams are sure to perform their due diligence on the future Pro Football ...
The New York Jets are expected to aggressively pursue a trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner may have some inside information about the team’s plans. Gardner on Tuesday was a guest on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” He was asked about all the talk linking Rodgers to New York, and...
The post Sauce Gardner gets Jets fans buzzing with Aaron Rodgers comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0