Camden selliing additional water to SMWA amid plant emergency

CAMDEN — Camden County officials have agreed to sell additional water to the South Mills Water Association on an emergency basis due to an apparent malfunction at SMWA’s treatment plant.

The Camden Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at an emergency meeting on Friday to immediately start providing 30,000 gallons of water a day to the SMWA on an emergency basis.

Board Chairwoman Tiffney White was recused from both discussing the water sale and the vote because she is both a customer and member of the SMWA.

County Manager Erin Burke advised commissioners that Camden Public Works Manager Chuck Jones notified her Thursday afternoon that he had learned the SMWA plant was not operational and wasn’t expected to be repaired for two to four weeks.

SMWA already buys some water from Camden but because of the emergency was requesting to purchase an additional 30,000 gallons of water a day, Burke told commissioners.

County Attorney John Morrison told commissioners that the plant failure was a true emergency for SMWA customers and that the county should do whatever was necessary to help residents be able to have water service.

Commissioners authorized Morrison to develop a contract with SMWA authorizing the emergency sale of water. Morrison indicated the contract should be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Commissioners also authorized Morrison to report the SMWA’s emergency to the N.C. Utilities Commission and request that the panel inspect the association’s water treatment plant and monitor the situation as needed.

The board also directed Burke to have Jones request access to the plant so the county can gain a better understanding of what caused the malfunction. A county official said the problem at the plant is believed to be related to a recent electrical surge.

An official with the SMWA who answered the phone on Friday said no one was immediately available to comment about the plant.

Morrison said the 30,000 gallons of water a day the county will be providing the SMWA will be at the county’s cost.

“The Board of Commissioners is not going to let anyone go without water, no matter what they need to do,” he said.

Morrison also explained that because SMWA is a private nonprofit corporation, it is not generally subject to regulation by the N.C. Utilities Commission. But the current emergency likely amounts to an exception in which a review and recommendation by the N.C. Utilities Commission would be appropriate, he said.

The meeting Friday morning included a closed session for about half an hour, during which county commissioners consulted with Morrison regarding options related to details of the contract that need to be negotiated with SMWA for the water sales during the ongoing emergency.