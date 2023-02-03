Read full article on original website
Efren Pizano, 61, Orange
Efren Pizano, 61, of Orange, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Beaumont. A visitation to celebrate Efrens’ life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, on July 26, 1961, he was the son of Hilario Pizano and Victoria Guillen.
Orangefield wins golf tourney
The Orangefield varsity boys golf team battle the nasty weather on Tuesday, January 31, in the Vidor Invitational at the Country Club of Texas in Beaumont. The Bobcat golfers finished in the top spot with a team total of 330 for the five member team. Orangefield's Lincoln Parks finished as...
Lady Bears clinch second place in district
The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears clinched second place in District 19-4A with two wins last week. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday, February 7, at Jasper with the playoffs upcoming. The Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates on the road 56-41 the last day...
Bobcats lose at home to East Chambers
Sole possession of first place in District 22-3A was on the line Friday night in Orangefield. The East Chambers Buccaneers held off the Bobcats to capture an important 47-38 victory. The Buccaneers came into Friday’s game following a loss to the Kountze Lions on Tuesday, January 31, that dropped them...
Lady Bobcats stay alive with win over Lady Bucs
The Orangefield girls basketball team avenged an earlier district loss with a gritty win on Friday, February 3, against East Chambers. The Lady Bobcats beat the Lady Bucs 47-36 at the Orangefield Gymnasium. In the previous game at Winnie the Lady Bobcats could manage only 16 points. Orangefield bettered that...
