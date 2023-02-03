Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre
Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
BBC
Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle
Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Manchester United welcomes Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday as a stung foe heads to Manchester days after a managerial change (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Marsch helped Leeds bound out of the bottom three last season but the club has struggled of late...
BBC
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
BBC
Cornish town hosts flash mob to attract new GP
Hundreds of people have descended on a Cornish town for a flash mob as residents try and help recruit new doctors to the area. Lostwithiel surgery has been struggling to find GPs, and one of the partners is retiring. Local company Really Lovely Projects decided to film a video to...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Leeds will try to snap their six-game winless skid when they visit fellow relegation battlers Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). After creeping close to mid-table with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth before the World...
BBC
Mark Jackson: MK Dons manager says new signings have sharpened up squad
MK Dons boss Mark Jackson believes the club's activity in the January transfer window "sharpens everybody up" for the remainder of the season. The Dons brought in five players and one of them, Max Dean, scored in Saturday's 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers. That victory followed two home defeats to...
Soccer-Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch with the team languishing 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone, the Premier League club said on Monday.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Matip, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Williams, Cancelo, Coutinho, Messi
Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for 31-year-old former Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract runs until 2024. (Football Insider) West Brom's Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan could replace Jesse Marsch should Leeds United make a managerial change. (Mail) Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to return to Stamford...
BBC
'Everton showed signs of becoming Everton again'
Sometimes hope is all you’ve got. Prior to Saturday’s win over table-topping Arsenal, it felt all hope had been extinguished. With no signings in the January transfer window and another manager relieved of their duties, we were all looking for something to reignite the hope in us all.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City - Costly errors and valuable lessons learned!
Well, it certainly wasn’t a dull match for the neutral, Aston Villa, or Leicester City fans on Saturday; what did the lads make of what some may consider a freak result at Villa Park?. What can we learn from Saturday’s loss at Villa Park and is there any reason...
BBC
Zecira Musovic: Chelsea keeper signs new deal at Women's Super League champions
Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has signed a new deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old Sweden international joined the Blues from Rosengard in January 2021. "Coming to Chelsea was one of my best decisions. I am really thankful for the time I've had here,"...
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
Comments / 0