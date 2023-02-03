ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KEPR

Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to drug decriminalization measure

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law – legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction...
OREGON STATE
KEPR

Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer

SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
AUBURN, WA
KEPR

Missouri begins recreational marijuana sales

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Recreational marijuana sales started Friday in Missouri after emergency rules were put into place by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. In December, about 90% of dispensaries requested comprehensive licenses for adult use and medical use. MDHSS began approving or denying applications...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
KEPR

'Significant' snowfall expected along the Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — A weather system is expected to bring a “significant” amount of fresh snow to parts of the Cascades Tuesday through Wednesday morning, likely causing travel delays for drivers heading over the mountain passes. The system will also bring lowland rain and gusty winds to western Washington into Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
EDMONDS, WA
KEPR

80-year-old woman dies following hit and run in Capitol Hill crosswalk

SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van while using a crosswalk in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
SEATTLE, WA

