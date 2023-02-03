ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senior Luz awarded highly-selective Posse Scholarship

Senior Bella Luz knew The George Washington University was her dream school as soon as she toured last year. She never imagined she’d be a Posse Scholar there just a year later. “I’m really excited for the experience Posse is going to give me,” Luz said. “Meeting the people...
Soccer competes against Lovett, North Forsyth

Both the girls and boys soccer teams competed against Lovett on Jan. 31 both teams won 2-1. The Knights then played North Forsyth on Feb. 3 with the girls winning 5-0, and the boys ending in a 1-1 tie. The Knights next game is against Decatur on Feb. 7 at...
