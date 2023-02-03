Read full article on original website
thesoutherneronline.com
Alumni Panel of Former Midtown/Grady Students to hold meeting
If anyone is interested in learning more about college or student-based experiences, then the Midtown Counseling Department has put together an Alumni panel of former Midtown/Grady students to speak with you. There will be a zoom session held on Thursday, February 16. The time for this meeting to start is at 6:00 p.m.
thesoutherneronline.com
Midtown expands STEAM opportunities
As Midtown transitions into a STEAM Signature Program, a STEAM Team has been established both for students and teachers. These teams will work towards increased recruitment of teachers and students and creating new PBL lessons during the third quarter.
thesoutherneronline.com
BASC-3 screener to be administered
Midtown will be administering the BASC-3 make-up screener on Feb. 7 and 9. This screener is one used to monitor the behavioral and emotional health of students. While this screener is universal, parents are able to opt their child out of completing it.
