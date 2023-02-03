ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
csurams.com

Seniors Power Rams Back to the Win Column

USAFA – Seniors Isaiah Stevens and John Tonje combined for 41 points as Colorado State returned to the win column with a 69-53 victory at Air Force Tuesday night. The duo was at it all night long scoring 21 of their 41 in the first half and combining to shoot 66.7% from the field for the game.
csurams.com

Rams Rally to Win Home Opening Dual

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On a tennis court, nothing is as fickle a cohort as momentum. For starters, there's no guarantee it will ever come along for the ride. If it does, keeping it buckled in tight is a trick. And should it jump out the door, getting it back in the vehicle requires a careful conversation.
csurams.com

56 Rams Pick Up Mountain West Fall 2022 Academic All-Conference Honors

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State had 56 student-athletes across five sport programs named to the Mountain West's Academic All-Conference honors list for Fall 2022 competitions. The 56 honors combined for a 3.63 average cumulative GPA and included men's and women's cross country, soccer, football, and volleyball. Four student-athletes,...
