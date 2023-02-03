Bartow, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Polk County will receive a $720,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program. The competitive grant program provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

