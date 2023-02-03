Across all high schools in Osceola County, teenagers are learning how to transition into young adults in their academic and social lives. Managing this concern can seem like an obstacle. However, this is the time for teenagers to develop useful qualities and tools that they’ll be able to use in adulthood. One of the best ways to do this is through Key Club, a student led organization that promotes volunteerism, service, and character-building in high school students all over Florida.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO