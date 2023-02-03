Read full article on original website
Related
aroundosceola.com
Leadership-building Key Club returns at Celebration High — can you help?
Across all high schools in Osceola County, teenagers are learning how to transition into young adults in their academic and social lives. Managing this concern can seem like an obstacle. However, this is the time for teenagers to develop useful qualities and tools that they’ll be able to use in adulthood. One of the best ways to do this is through Key Club, a student led organization that promotes volunteerism, service, and character-building in high school students all over Florida.
aroundosceola.com
Property tax refund for owners put out by ’22 hurricanes — here’s info
Was the house that you own ever unlivable for at least a 30-day stretch thanks to Hurricanes Ian or Nicole in 2022? If so, Osceola County Property Appraiser’s Office has a program that may make you eligible for a partial refund of 2022 property taxes. County Property Appraiser Katrina...
Comments / 0