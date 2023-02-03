ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC takes aim at illegal cannabis shops

Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Vehicles not safe from New York City’s rat takeover.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

AMC Theatres to charge based on seat locations

AMC announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit. AMC announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Vehicles not safe from...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A

Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
YONKERS, NY
tourcounsel.com

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City

Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says

In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon Bringing Hashstoria Cannabis Lounge to Downtown Newark

The Wu-Tang Clan may hail from Staten Island, but Newark has certainly been good to the Grammy-nominated music group. The acclaimed 90s rappers filmed much of their biopic “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” in downtown Newark and the South Ward. Now, one of the group members, Raekwon, is bringing a new venture: Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, to 799-805 Broad Street.
NEWARK, NJ
WIBX 950

3 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in New York

Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball lottery tickets were sold in New York. The winning numbers for the Monday, February 6 Powerball jackpot were:. Five tickets, 3 in New York and 2 in Michigan matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two winners were sold in Nassau County. One...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported. 
BROOKLYN, NY

