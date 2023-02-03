Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
pix11.com
NYC takes aim at illegal cannabis shops
Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Vehicles not safe from New York City’s rat takeover.
pix11.com
AMC Theatres to charge based on seat locations
AMC announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit. AMC announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Vehicles not safe from...
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Staten Island Ferry terminal gift shop
A winning million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Staten Island Ferry terminal, according to the Powerball website.
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A
Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
$1 Million Powerball Winners: 3 Tickets Sold In NY, Including 2 In Nassau County
Five Powerball tickets, including three in New York, matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two of the NY winners are on Long Island, both in Nassau County:. Barefoot Peddler at 37 Glen Cove Rd. in Greenvale. Farmingdale Petroleum at 400 South Oyster Bay Rd. in Hickville. The other...
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
pix11.com
Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says
In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
jerseydigs.com
Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon Bringing Hashstoria Cannabis Lounge to Downtown Newark
The Wu-Tang Clan may hail from Staten Island, but Newark has certainly been good to the Grammy-nominated music group. The acclaimed 90s rappers filmed much of their biopic “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” in downtown Newark and the South Ward. Now, one of the group members, Raekwon, is bringing a new venture: Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, to 799-805 Broad Street.
3 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in New York
Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball lottery tickets were sold in New York. The winning numbers for the Monday, February 6 Powerball jackpot were:. Five tickets, 3 in New York and 2 in Michigan matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two winners were sold in Nassau County. One...
City program brings fresh food to over 1.2M New Yorkers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2009, the city introduced the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program to make healthier food options accessible to all New York City residents. The program was implemented following a 2008 study titled “Going to Market.” The study highlighted the shortage of...
Missing siblings last seen in Harlem found
New York City police have found two siblings who were missing after last being seen in Harlem on Monday night.
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
