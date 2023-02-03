Read full article on original website
kdmanews.com
Elizabeth “Betty”Speiser
Elizabeth “Betty” Speiser, age 89, of Clara City, Minnesota passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Clara City Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM at St. Clara Catholic Church. Interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will...
Karen Thorstad
Karen Thorstad, of Sacred Heart, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Avera Granite Falls Hospital at the age of 76. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
Linda Tollakson
Linda Tollakson, of Dawson, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Madison Lutheran Home at the age of 71. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Providence Valley Lutheran Church, rural Dawson. Rev. Kendall Stelter will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery.Visitation will be held at the church for one hour before the service on Friday.
Robert Hanson
Robert Hanson died on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson, MN at the age of 93 years young. Funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson, MN on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:30 am with Rev. Kendall Stelter officiating. Burial will be in the Springfield, MN Cemetery.
Phyllis Van Binsbergen
Phyllis Van Binsbergen, age 81, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital. A Public Visitation will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 from 12:00 Noon -2:30 PM at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Montevideo. A Private Family Funeral service will be held with...
Pearl Knutson
Pearl Knutson, age 92, of Aberdeen, SD formerly of Canby, MN, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen, SD. Funeral service will be 11 am on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Porter, MN with Rev. Ellen Munter officiating. Burial will be in the Canby City Cemetery, Canby, MN. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.
