Pearl Knutson, age 92, of Aberdeen, SD formerly of Canby, MN, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen, SD. Funeral service will be 11 am on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Porter, MN with Rev. Ellen Munter officiating. Burial will be in the Canby City Cemetery, Canby, MN. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO