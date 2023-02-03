Read full article on original website
Kennesaw State University will be visiting the CCC
On Monday, February 6, Kennesaw State University will visit Midtown during first lunch. If you have any interest in Kennesaw State or want to hear more about it go to the CCC during first lunch on Monday.
Soccer competes against Lovett, North Forsyth
Both the girls and boys soccer teams competed against Lovett on Jan. 31 both teams won 2-1. The Knights then played North Forsyth on Feb. 3 with the girls winning 5-0, and the boys ending in a 1-1 tie. The Knights next game is against Decatur on Feb. 7 at...
