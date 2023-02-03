Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch is getting the February security update
Last year, Google launched the Pixel Watch, and it's a really nice piece of wearable hardware. Just as smartphones need to have software updates, smartwatches also need updates. Google is rolling out the February security update to its first smartwatch according to 9To5Google. The company also released the latest...
Android Headlines
January update available for Galaxy S10 & S20 FE 5G in the US
Samsung's January 2023 security update is available for a host of Galaxy smartphones in the US. The new security release is rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. These phones have already picked up the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in most markets. It patches more than 70 security vulnerabilities, the vast majority of which were labeled "high-severity" issues by Google and Samsung.
Android Headlines
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings Google's Spatial Audio for under $200
OnePlus announced a handful of things today at its event, including the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These are their new "pro" earbuds, that also feature Google's Spatial Audio and MelodyBoost dual drivers. Which are used to take the auditory experience to new heights. The company is...
Android Headlines
A Google Chrome update will bring an important privacy feature
With every Google Chrome update comes some improvements, and the coming one will focus on privacy. Various sources have it that the Chrome browser for Android will be getting a new privacy feature. This feature is known as "quick delete" and will make its way to the Android community via an app update.
Android Headlines
Twitch is rolling out the chat history feature to everyone today
Twitch is beginning to roll out a new feature to all users today called Chat History. And it's probably just as you're imagining it. When you pull up a stream and open up the chat, you'll be able to see a more specific history of that chat from other Twitch users. With this feature, you'll be able to get caught up on the conversation in two different ways.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R launched in OnePlus 11's shadow, with powerful specs
The OnePlus 11R was also launched during OnePlus' Cloud 11 press event. That phone was basically overshadowed by the OnePlus 11, and even the OnePlus Pad during the event. Still, it's a powerful phone worth noting. Before we get into specs, though, it's worth noting this phone has...
Android Headlines
What is Samsung's Studio Mode?
Samsung just announced its new series of powerful windows-powered Galaxy Books. The Galaxy Book 3 series of Windows computers boast a host of powerful and exciting features. One such feature is called Studio Mode. This mode is designed for people who typically make video calls for their meetings. But, what is Studio Mode, and should you use it? Let's dive into it.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor goes up for sale
Samsung's latest gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, is now up for sale in the US, and it promises to be a standout option for consumers. Samsung announced the monitor back during IFA last year as one of its latest gaming monitor offerings to come. Although it was initially set to launch sometime in Q4 of 2022.
Android Headlines
You can watch global OnePlus 11 launch event live!
The global variant of the OnePlus 11 will become official later today. OnePlus will live stream the show, so you can watch the company announce the global OnePlus 11 variant live. OnePlus will live stream its global OnePlus 11 launch event, you can watch it live!. The event will kick...
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro rugged phone offers truly fast 66W charging
The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro is one of Ulefone's newest handsets, and it comes with truly fast 66W charging. The company even released a YouTube video now to demonstrate its charging. The video is quite straightforward. It has a duration of less than a minute, and it essentially shows...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones can bypass charging while gaming
Samsung's newly-launched Galaxy S23 series has a nifty new feature that gamers and power users would love. The phones let you bypass charging and supply the power directly to the processor when you plug in a charger. This helps keep the phone cool and conserves battery health in the long run.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 Review: A refined masterpiece
The OnePlus 11 is an early candidate for smartphone of the year!. OnePlus provided us with a OnePlus 11 to review. This is the 16GB/256GB model. We've been using this phone for about a month before writing this review. Over the past few years, OnePlus has sort of lost...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R wallpapers are up for grabs early
The OnePlus 11R is expected to launch later today, alongside the OnePlus 11. Despite the fact the OnePlus 11R is not yet official, its wallpapers have surfaced, and you can already download them. The OnePlus 11R wallpapers are available to download prior to launch. Now, the three base colors for...
Android Headlines
Tecno Phantom V Fold shows its design in a hands-on video
The Tecno Phantom V Fold appeared in live images quite recently, though it was covered by a case. Well, now, the Tecno Phantom V Fold surfaced in a hands-on video, giving us a proper look at its design. The Tecno Phantom V Fold appears in a hands-on video. This device...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 unveiled with surprisingly affordable price tag
OnePlus 11 is finally official. After being announced in China last month, the newest smartphone from OnePlus is going global. The OnePlus 11 is pretty impressively priced, to be quite honest. The OnePlus 11 starts at $699, which undercuts its biggest rival, Samsung's Galaxy S23, by a few hundred bucks.
Android Headlines
Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
The Galaxy S23 Plus is the forgotten-middle child of the Galaxy S23 series, as was the case with the S22 series last year. But it is still a really good option for those that want a larger phone, with better battery life, but don't necessarily need a S Pen or a larger display like what the Ultra provides. So those that did buy the Galaxy S23 Plus, you're going to want to check out this buyers guide. This has every accessory that you might want to pick up for your new Galaxy S23 Plus.
Android Headlines
Google Chrome Picture-in-Picture mode is getting more useful
While watching a video in the Chrome browser, some users rely on the picture-in-picture mode. This helps them leave the page where the video is playing whilst still watching the video. A small window pops up at the corner of the screen displaying the video while the viewer gets on with other things.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones use Lightroom as default RAW photo editor
Samsung has teamed up with Adobe to exclusively use its Lightroom software to handle RAW images on Galaxy S23 phones. This partnership makes the new Galaxy flagships the ideal tool for advanced smartphone photography enthusiasts and pros. Most of us usually capture photos in JPEG format on our smartphones. They...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched quite recently, and we used it for a while now. We've already compared it to both its predecessor, and the best Apple has to offer at the moment. It's time to pit it against Google's flagship. In this article, we'll compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. This should make for an interesting comparison, especially in the camera department.
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone (2) specs & launch timeline tipped
Nothing recently confirmed that its next handset, the Nothing Phone (2), will be coming to the US. Well, now a tipster shared some information about the Nothing Phone (2), including some of its specs, and a launch timeline. This report actually comes from MySmartPrice, who claims that the info is...
