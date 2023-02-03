ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
tbrnewsmedia.com

Centereach man pleads guilty to stabbing police officer

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 6 the guilty plea of Jonathan Nunez, 27, of Centereach for stabbing and seriously injuring a Suffolk County Police Officer in 2021 after an attempted traffic stop. “This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman With Dementia Reported Missing In Baywood

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island. Varene Brisard, age 74, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the hamlet of Baywood, on Nugent Avenue, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook attorney indicted a second time for allegedly stealing from third client

Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced a second indictment of Douglas Valente, 56, who is charged with one additional count of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from a third client. Valente was previously indicted in November 2022 with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two other clients.
STONY BROOK, NY
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
27east.com

Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning

The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
C.J.Teevan

How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
ROSLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Long Island

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.Kyle Cyriax, age 28, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the hamlet of Brentwood, on Crooked Hill Road, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Cyri…
BRENTWOOD, NY
longisland.com

Teenager Arrested for Dwi Following Crash That Seriously Injured Two People

Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a teenage driver following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Dix Hills. A 17-year-old female was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive, when she lost control of vehicle and crashed into the woods at approximately 9:15 p.m.
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY

