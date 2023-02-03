Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Centereach man pleads guilty to stabbing police officer
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 6 the guilty plea of Jonathan Nunez, 27, of Centereach for stabbing and seriously injuring a Suffolk County Police Officer in 2021 after an attempted traffic stop. “This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers...
Woman With Dementia Reported Missing In Baywood
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island. Varene Brisard, age 74, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the hamlet of Baywood, on Nugent Avenue, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.
Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
Shirley Woman Indicted For Driving Over Boy Twice, DA Says
A Long Island woman has been indicted for allegedly hitting a 15-year-old boy with her car and driving over him twice, and then trading in her car. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Monday, Feb. 6 that Jennifer Nelson, age 35, of Shirley. “This defendant – an...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook attorney indicted a second time for allegedly stealing from third client
Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced a second indictment of Douglas Valente, 56, who is charged with one additional count of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from a third client. Valente was previously indicted in November 2022 with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two other clients.
Police are investigating after a man threw an explosive device onto a parked SUV outside a Long Island home. The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in North Merrick, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspect threw the device onto the front of a Cadillac...
FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities.
longisland.com
Suffolk DA: Former Long Island Attorney Accused of Stealing from Clients for Second Time
Douglas Valente, a former Long Island attorney, has been indicted for the second time, this time having been accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from a client, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Valente of Boca Raton, Florida, 56, was charged with Grand Larceny only two months after having...
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Sunday night, authorities said.
27east.com
Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning
The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames
Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies 3 days after shooting in Brooklyn
Adeed Fayaz, 26, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.
Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Long Island
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.Kyle Cyriax, age 28, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the hamlet of Brentwood, on Crooked Hill Road, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Cyri…
A man threw an “explosive device” at an SUV parked in a Long Island driveway on Sunday, sparking a vehicle fire, Nassau County police said Monday.
longisland.com
Teenager Arrested for Dwi Following Crash That Seriously Injured Two People
Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a teenage driver following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Dix Hills. A 17-year-old female was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive, when she lost control of vehicle and crashed into the woods at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection
Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
A man and woman were killed in a crash Monday afternoon on Long Island, according to authorities.
Officials say a van crashed into a tree on Wading River Manor Road around 2:30 p.m.
Police tell News 12 a Mercedes was driving on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road when it hit 58-year-old Roland Degroff.
