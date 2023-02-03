Read full article on original website
toofab.com
How Mila Kunis Reacted to Those Awkward Photos of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon
"She texted me and Reese together," reveals Ashton, before defending his behavior. Fans online aren't the only ones who thought Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's photos from some recent "Your Place Or Mine" events were beyond awkward. Ashton's own wife, Mila Kunis, called them both out for it too!. Last...
toofab.com
Melissa & Teresa's Texts Following Messy RHONJ Reunion Revealed on Season Premiere
"I texted you driving home from the reunion and you never answered back until now?" If the season premiere of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is any indication, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga won't be burying the hatchet anytime soon. While Teresa and both her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law...
toofab.com
Peter Billingsley Pays Tribute to Christmas Story Mom Melinda Dillon After Her Death
"I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to call her my on-screen mother." "A Christmas Story" star Peter Billingsley is paying respects to his on-screen mother, Melinda Dillon, after the actress' death earlier this year. Over the weekend it was confirmed Dillon died on January 9th at the...
toofab.com
Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Celebration
Questlove revealed Smith was originally meant to be "a surprise moment" of the epic medley. A parade of hip-hop super stars hit the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre -- and Will Smith was nearly one of them. On the...
toofab.com
Maria Menounos Expecting First Child 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'
Announcing the news, she thanked both Kim Kardashian and Zoe Saldana for their help through the process. Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first child together. The 44-year-old TV host announced the news this morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," confirming the couple will welcome a...
toofab.com
No, Adele Didn't Walk Out During Harry Styles' Acceptance Speech at the Grammys
Two clips went viral after Harry's big win. While many were upset about Harry Styles winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, Adele didn't actually storm out of the ceremony over his victory. As the 29-year-old "As It Was" singer took home the night's biggest award -- beating out...
toofab.com
Brendan Fraser Says 'Hood Ornament' Golden Globe Means Nothing to Him: 'I Don't Want It'
"They needed me, I didn't need them," says "The Whale" star of his nomination -- he has previously accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of sexual assault and did not attend the ceremony. Brendan Fraser did not attend this year's Golden Globes ceremony, despite his Best Actor nomination for "The...
toofab.com
Watch P!nk and Kelly Clarkson Perform Pair of Incredible Duets on Kelly's Talk Show
The two harmonize beautifully on Who Knew and What About Us. P!nk opened up about the tragic inspiration behind her 2006 hit single "Who Knew," before performing the song with Kelly Clarkson. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 43-year-old singer-songwriter recalled how she wrote lyrics to the...
toofab.com
The Last of Us Recap: Melanie Lynskey's Obsession Makes KC a Deadly Stop for Joel and Ellie
A brand new character, the "Yellowjackets" star is terrifying as the madly driven leader of a group of dangerous "hunters." Another week another guest star, only Melanie Lynskey brought a whole army of guerilla fighters with her to the latest episode of "The Last of Us." For the first time,...
toofab.com
Lea Michele Reflects on Glee Co-Star Backlash and What She Learned from Scandal
"The conversations that I've had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me." Two years after she was embroiled in controversy over her alleged behavior on the set of "Glee," Lea Michele is opening up about what she's learned -- and how she's been able to move forward.
toofab.com
Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 20th Anniversary of How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days
"For things that were happening in character and out of character and off set, we had gotten under each other's skin a little bit." It's been 20 years since Kate Hudson left Matthew McConaughey speechless thanks to one perfect yellow dress in "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days" -- and the two former costars just reunited to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
