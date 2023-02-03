ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

How Mila Kunis Reacted to Those Awkward Photos of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon

"She texted me and Reese together," reveals Ashton, before defending his behavior. Fans online aren't the only ones who thought Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's photos from some recent "Your Place Or Mine" events were beyond awkward. Ashton's own wife, Mila Kunis, called them both out for it too!. Last...
toofab.com

Melissa & Teresa's Texts Following Messy RHONJ Reunion Revealed on Season Premiere

"I texted you driving home from the reunion and you never answered back until now?" If the season premiere of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is any indication, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga won't be burying the hatchet anytime soon. While Teresa and both her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law...
toofab.com

Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Celebration

Questlove revealed Smith was originally meant to be "a surprise moment" of the epic medley. A parade of hip-hop super stars hit the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre -- and Will Smith was nearly one of them. On the...
toofab.com

Maria Menounos Expecting First Child 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'

Announcing the news, she thanked both Kim Kardashian and Zoe Saldana for their help through the process. Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first child together. The 44-year-old TV host announced the news this morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," confirming the couple will welcome a...
toofab.com

No, Adele Didn't Walk Out During Harry Styles' Acceptance Speech at the Grammys

Two clips went viral after Harry's big win. While many were upset about Harry Styles winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, Adele didn't actually storm out of the ceremony over his victory. As the 29-year-old "As It Was" singer took home the night's biggest award -- beating out...
toofab.com

Watch P!nk and Kelly Clarkson Perform Pair of Incredible Duets on Kelly's Talk Show

The two harmonize beautifully on Who Knew and What About Us. P!nk opened up about the tragic inspiration behind her 2006 hit single "Who Knew," before performing the song with Kelly Clarkson. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 43-year-old singer-songwriter recalled how she wrote lyrics to the...
toofab.com

Lea Michele Reflects on Glee Co-Star Backlash and What She Learned from Scandal

"The conversations that I've had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me." Two years after she was embroiled in controversy over her alleged behavior on the set of "Glee," Lea Michele is opening up about what she's learned -- and how she's been able to move forward.
toofab.com

Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 20th Anniversary of How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days

"For things that were happening in character and out of character and off set, we had gotten under each other's skin a little bit." It's been 20 years since Kate Hudson left Matthew McConaughey speechless thanks to one perfect yellow dress in "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days" -- and the two former costars just reunited to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Outsider.com

Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report

In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy