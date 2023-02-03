Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
villages-news.com
Residents are doing a service by demanding answers on Morse Boulevard
Residents are doing an important service by demanding answers about possible solutions to enhance safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study later this week. Community Development District 1 supervisors will hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
Citrus County Chronicle
Don't kick road repairs down the road
The Citrus County Commission is once again trying to find a way to fund needed road repairs and resurfacing as the county prepares for coming growth. Initially they considered using an increase in the transportation portion of impact fees to fund the repairs, but then they found that impact fees, which are paid as part of obtaining a building permit, are not allowed to be used for repairs.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
villages-news.com
Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study
More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness public art project target of theft, vandalism
Artist Kerry McNulty thought it safe putting his stone bicycle for display by the Valerie Theatre as part of Inverness’ year-long, outdoor art project. The 64-year-old county resident spent hundreds of hours hand grinding and polishing most of the bike and thought that given downtown security cameras, downtown traffic, and the site being just a block from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, who would risk stealing it or stripping off any part of it?
villages-news.com
Major traffic shift on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 as remaining overpass bridge being demolished
A major traffic shift is taking place on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake as the remaining overpass bridge is being demolished. Law enforcement officers are warning motorists to pay close attention to traffic patterns and obey the speed limit. Construction of the roadway section from Griffin View Drive to...
WCJB
Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday. They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options
Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
villages-news.com
Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466
Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
Citrus County Chronicle
We are a dry county so far this year
It’s halfway through dry season and Citrus County has received far less precipitation than normal. The county received 1.2 inches of rain last month, less than half of its historical average for January (2.8 inches). From October through January, Citrus County received 5.8 inches, less than what fell in the entire month of September (6.3 inches), according to the latest data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue
Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County finds new homes for over 170 dogs and cats in January
During the month of January, the Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) helped over 170 of its sheltered dogs and cats find their forever homes. In a social media post, HSMC stated that a total of 94 dogs and 77 cats were adopted last month, and an additional 13 pets were returned to their owners.
Comments / 0