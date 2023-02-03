ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

villages-news.com

Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney

A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Residents are doing a service by demanding answers on Morse Boulevard

Residents are doing an important service by demanding answers about possible solutions to enhance safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study later this week. Community Development District 1 supervisors will hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Don't kick road repairs down the road

The Citrus County Commission is once again trying to find a way to fund needed road repairs and resurfacing as the county prepares for coming growth. Initially they considered using an increase in the transportation portion of impact fees to fund the repairs, but then they found that impact fees, which are paid as part of obtaining a building permit, are not allowed to be used for repairs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study

More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness public art project target of theft, vandalism

Artist Kerry McNulty thought it safe putting his stone bicycle for display by the Valerie Theatre as part of Inverness’ year-long, outdoor art project. The 64-year-old county resident spent hundreds of hours hand grinding and polishing most of the bike and thought that given downtown security cameras, downtown traffic, and the site being just a block from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, who would risk stealing it or stripping off any part of it?
INVERNESS, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
SPRING HILL, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options

Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466

Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
OXFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

We are a dry county so far this year

It’s halfway through dry season and Citrus County has received far less precipitation than normal. The county received 1.2 inches of rain last month, less than half of its historical average for January (2.8 inches). From October through January, Citrus County received 5.8 inches, less than what fell in the entire month of September (6.3 inches), according to the latest data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue

Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
OCALA, FL

