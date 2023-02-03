Read full article on original website
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
Coronation Street's Damon Hay caught out, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Damon makes his great escape. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) As another delivery of drugs...
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien warns Sarah isn't safe in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien opened up about how her character Sarah Platt isn’t safe in the new Stephen Reid storyline. As fans may be aware, Sarah’s uncle Stephen is the soap’s new serial killer. He has already killed Leo and Teddy, with more victims almost guaranteed to come.
Coronation Street sets up new Evelyn Plummer story with Roy Cropper suggestion
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street sets up Evelyn Plummer's next storyline tonight (February 6), as Roy Cropper encourages her to resume her volunteer work. Last year, Evelyn briefly helped out at a local charity shop while trying to redeem herself over a major misunderstanding. Evelyn had mistakenly accused charity...
Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall spin-off Beyond Paradise gets release date confirmed
Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise is coming to our screens in just a few weeks. BBC One has confirmed the release date for the Kris Marshall-led series is Friday, February 24, when it will also become available on BBC iPlayer. Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman following his stint...
EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman shares hopes for Reiss and Sonia's future
EastEnders spoilers follow. Reiss Colwell arrived in EastEnders late last year, and very quickly found an ally in Sonia Fowler. Arriving for his great aunt Dot Branning's funeral, the kind and gentle Reiss formed an instant connection with Sonia, who inherited Dot's house. Jonny Freeman, who plays Reiss, has shared...
Home and Away's Remi Carter declares love for Bree Cameron in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Remi Carter reveals the extent of his feelings for Bree Cameron on UK screens next week. Remi has grown close to Bree while supporting her through her domestic violence ordeal in recent weeks. This week's episodes on Channel 5...
EastEnders' Lola learns the truth about Emma's identity
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce-Brown has finally discovered that newcomer Emma is her long-lost mother in EastEnders. Lola was left worried that someone watching her vlog had found out her address last week when she got a grand in cash in the post. In reality, her long-lost mum Emma had secretly sent her the cash.
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character
EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
Dexter prequel gets unfortunate update
Dexter: New Blood spoilers follow. Dexter fans may not be getting new content any time soon. Dexter: New Blood finished airing last year, and there was some hope for a second season, or a prequel to expand the franchise. Now though it seems the plans have been laid to one...
EastEnders star Shona McGarty admits fan doubts over Whitney and Zack
EastEnders star Shona McGarty has opened up about the fans’ doubts over Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's relationship. In an interview with TV Times, the star discussed the reaction from fans, saying: "Viewers weren’t that keen on them at first, and I don’t think they’re invested yet because they haven’t seen what we've done. As a viewer and a fan, I hope they could bond over this, but tragedy can also pull you apart."
Happy Valley viewers praise cast after intense finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley viewers were blown away by the performances of Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, and the entire cast after an intense series three finale. The finale brought about the conclusion of the gripping police drama, which had set up a tense final chapter in which Tommy...
13 huge Casualty spoilers for next week's double episode
Casualty spoilers follow. It's double the drama on Casualty next weekend, as the show will be airing back to back episodes. Rash continues to struggle with his dad's diagnosis in our first visit to the ED, while Robyn makes a discovery and Marcus continues to isolate Stevie. Later on, Jacob...
Nolly's Augustus Prew breaks down the tragic goodbye scenes in episode 3
Nolly, ITV's three part drama from TV legend Russell T Davies, has just dropped on ITVX. It tells the story of Noele Gordon – actress, presenter and gay icon. While a lot of the show focuses on her achievements and her time on Crossroads, the final episode ends on a tragic note with a dying Noele in Venice and later in hospital.
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson announces new documentary
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has announced he’s got a new TV project on the horizon where fans will see him be "totally open". The reality TV star has a new documentary coming to E4 which will follow his journey as he attempts to find out if he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy and shares first photo
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020, and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cradling their newborn. "Our beautiful boy," the caption reads. "30/01/2023." The couple,...
The Flash confirms return of more classic characters for final season
The Flash TV show has confirmed the return of some of the classic characters for the final season of the show. According to Deadline, the ninth season will see the return of Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher and Jessica Parker Kennedy. Cosnett was an original cast member playing CCPD detective Eddie...
Peaky Blinders' creator shares first-look trailer of new BBC series with Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead feature in a first-look clip from Great Expectations, which is being adapted for the BBC and FX by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The latest TV series inspired by Charles Dickens' 1861 novel of the same name, Knight's drama sees Colman in the role of Miss Havisham, with Dunkirk and Emily's Whitehead as Pip.
I'm a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher shares plans to renew vows with husband Tom Fletcher
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher has talked about her plan to renew her vows with her husband, McFly's Tom Fletcher. The couple are childhood sweethearts, sharing their first kiss at 13 before officially getting together half a decade later. They married in 2012, and have since welcomed three sons together.
Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex grilled over romance rumours after admitting he’s "fallen in love"
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex continues teasing a romance with his pro partner Vanessa Bauer. In the last episode of ITV's reality TV show, the TOWIE star cracked another cheeky joke hinting at something more than a friendship going on between him and Bauer. Host Phillip Schofield noted how...
