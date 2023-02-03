ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This Cute Litter Box Is The Best Purchase I’ve Ever Made—& It’s On Sale At Amazon

By Alana Peden
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I like to play a little game when guests visit my Brooklyn apartment for the first time. Cat and mouse? No, that’s too obvious. Instead, I like to stimulate my company’s intellect by asking if they can locate my cat’s litter box . It’s an odd request, but one I take great pleasure in—as they inevitably concede defeat and I burst with pride.

A chamber where your cat does their business (nay, defecates) is a peculiar source of pride, sure, but I feel downright smug. I consider the aesthetic litter box one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. For many years, I didn’t even know cute litter boxes existed, and I suffered with a typical litter box: utilitarian, rudimentary, so obviously a feline latrine. If you’re still staring at (and subjecting your cat) to an eyesore, I implore you to upgrade your life.

The Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box is ready to delight, in stock and currently on sale. The phrase ‘litter box’ doesn’t do it justice; it’s style disguised as a litter box. It’s the Le Labo of litter boxes, before everyone else discovered Le Labo.

I’m not alone in my euphoria: the Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box boasts over 23,000 reviews on Amazon with a near-perfect five-star rating. A review entitled “What Litter Box?” claims the clandestine chamber is like “having a secret agent in my home.” Beyond its sheer pulchritude, other reviewers believe it “hides smells really well. I forgot to scoop for almost two weeks bc of depression and didn’t even notice a stench.” Sad, yes, but also pretty incredible.

Rest assured that cats seem to love the Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box just as much as owners. For instance, my Willow has deposited hairballs on my Joybird leather couch, CB2 bench and Keith Haring x Ruggable rug , but never even close to the circumference of her litter box. Coincidence? I think not. And while I firmly believe that pawrents shouldn’t attempt to speak for their cuter halves, I like to think the faux plant at the top reminds Willow of her ancestors hunting in a dense forest.

Amazon is chock-full of reviews asserting cats of all sizes enjoy the box, touting its spacious entryway and high ceilings. Many have multiple cats, and some believe that if they wanted to, they could do their business in tandem : “This litter box is round, and extremely large, that two full grown cats could fit inside if we weren’t so prudeish about our privacy while we work.”

While many of the box’s rabid fans live in apartments (like myself) or places without full-sized laundry rooms; others just want to fully commit to the aesthetic. I respect it. Of course, there are other litter boxes with more bells and whistles, like this self-cleaning litter box that must be for space kitties. But even the high-tech iterations look (at best) like a robot and (at worst) still like a litter box.

If you’re crafty, you can follow the lead of other reviewers who have added decorative stones to the planter base or even swapped the fronds for a real plant. I’ll stick with the responsibility of keeping just one living thing alive.

Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box $69.95 (was $74.99) Buy Now

For those unwilling to compromise an iota of their color scheme, the magical chateau is available in black and vivid white at a slightly higher price point. Personally, I’m just excited for your journey into the world of sophisti-cat-ion. Just don’t be like this person and forget its true purpose: “So, I haven’t let them use this yet because I think it’s so nice!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cgzH_0kbsg8Ub00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Swear This $16 Celeb-Loved Moisturizer ‘Stops Aging In Its Tracks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Not all of us can physically (or financially) sustain a 12-step skincare routine. That’s where multifunctional beauty products come in. There’s one in particular that’s been hanging around in several A-listers’ daily skincare regimens. When multiple celebs rave about a product, that’s when you know it’s worth a try. Per Shape, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow call on Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré to plump, firm, smooth and soften their complexion.  The formula functions as a face cream, makeup primer and...
StyleCaster

This Collagen Body Oil Made a Shopper’s Skin ‘Smoother & Tighter’ After ‘The First Few Applications’—Snag It on Sale For $19

Try as we might, cellulite is just one of those things that is, ultimately, completely unavoidable. Even though they are completely normal, it’s understandable that you or someone you know might be feeling a little insecure when genetics or just daily life catch up and lead to added texture on your limbs. While we’re not able to make cellulite disappear, we can minimize its appearance through treatments and other topical products. And right now on Amazon, there’s an affordable anti-cellulite oil that shoppers can’t stop raving about. The Anti-Cellulite Massage Oil from M3 Naturals is infused with collagen and stem cells....
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
StyleCaster

I Tried Hero Cosmetics’ Brand-New Acne Patches—Here Are My Honest Thoughts & An Exclusive Promo Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’m a pimple patch addict through and through, and by that, I mean I’m the type of person who regularly orders them in bulk from Amazon. I always need to have a pack on hand for when pesky blemishes show up on my face, but sometimes, the patches don’t seem to do much to my pimple when I remove the sticker the following morning. Luckily, acne patches have evolved. Some, like Hero Cosmetics’ new Mighty Patch Micropoint XL for Blemishes,...
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
StyleCaster

Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert

As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy