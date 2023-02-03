Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 20th Anniversary of How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days
"For things that were happening in character and out of character and off set, we had gotten under each other's skin a little bit." It's been 20 years since Kate Hudson left Matthew McConaughey speechless thanks to one perfect yellow dress in "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days" -- and the two former costars just reunited to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
Peter Billingsley Pays Tribute to Christmas Story Mom Melinda Dillon After Her Death
"I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to call her my on-screen mother." "A Christmas Story" star Peter Billingsley is paying respects to his on-screen mother, Melinda Dillon, after the actress' death earlier this year. Over the weekend it was confirmed Dillon died on January 9th at the...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Melissa & Teresa's Texts Following Messy RHONJ Reunion Revealed on Season Premiere
"I texted you driving home from the reunion and you never answered back until now?" If the season premiere of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is any indication, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga won't be burying the hatchet anytime soon. While Teresa and both her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law...
Brendan Fraser Says 'Hood Ornament' Golden Globe Means Nothing to Him: 'I Don't Want It'
"They needed me, I didn't need them," says "The Whale" star of his nomination -- he has previously accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of sexual assault and did not attend the ceremony. Brendan Fraser did not attend this year's Golden Globes ceremony, despite his Best Actor nomination for "The...
Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Celebration
Questlove revealed Smith was originally meant to be "a surprise moment" of the epic medley. A parade of hip-hop super stars hit the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre -- and Will Smith was nearly one of them. On the...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Addresses Chris Pratt Criticism: 'Far From Reality'
The author also praised her parents for keeping their lives relatively private. Katherine Schwarzenegger is addressing the online criticism about her husband Chris Pratt. While speaking with The New York Times in a new interview, the author explained that although she tries to avoid reacting to social media comments, they often are "far from" the truth.
I Know What You Did Last Summer In the Works from Do Revenge Director
Two stars from the original are in talks to return. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is the latest horror flick to get the requel or legacy sequel treatment, following in the footsteps of "Scream," "Halloween" and the upcoming "Exorcist" trilogy. According to Deadline, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will will...
Maria Menounos Expecting First Child 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'
Announcing the news, she thanked both Kim Kardashian and Zoe Saldana for their help through the process. Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first child together. The 44-year-old TV host announced the news this morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," confirming the couple will welcome a...
Watch P!nk and Kelly Clarkson Perform Pair of Incredible Duets on Kelly's Talk Show
The two harmonize beautifully on Who Knew and What About Us. P!nk opened up about the tragic inspiration behind her 2006 hit single "Who Knew," before performing the song with Kelly Clarkson. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 43-year-old singer-songwriter recalled how she wrote lyrics to the...
