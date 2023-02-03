Read full article on original website
Groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in December. A man allegedly stole 37 packages of seafood from Stop & Shop, located at 260...
SWR students perform at Long Island String Festival
Fourteen Albert G. Prodell Middle School students were selected to perform in the Intermediate Long Island String Festival on Jan. 22 at Northport High School. Working under the musical leadership of Fred Volz, they are sixth graders Sonny Alessi, Natasha Azmoun, Eve Calvert, Alexis Cordano, Hazel Cresser, Gianna Horsford, Linda Hu, Zachary Lister and Brynne Shinnick; seventh graders Kai Hidaka and Aiden Weng; and eighth graders Michael Ceschini, Spencer Lee and Timothy Worthington.
Stony Brook attorney indicted a second time for allegedly stealing from third client
Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced a second indictment of Douglas Valente, 56, who is charged with one additional count of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from a third client. Valente was previously indicted in November 2022 with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two other clients.
Centereach man pleads guilty to stabbing police officer
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 6 the guilty plea of Jonathan Nunez, 27, of Centereach for stabbing and seriously injuring a Suffolk County Police Officer in 2021 after an attempted traffic stop. “This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers...
Meet the Reboli Center’s February Artisan of the Month: Tracy Levine
For the month of February, the Reboli Center for Art and History is showcasing the diverse collection of jewelry including necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets created by Tracy Levine. Levine has been making jewelry since 1984, when she started her company, Hanging Dreams, and has been a regular vendor at...
Miller Place students excel at trade show and business plan competition
Thirty-nine students in Thomas Frank’s Virtual Enterprise class at Miller Place High School excelled at the Long Island Regional Trade Show and Business Plan Competition. Students were tasked with either setting up a business to sell their products at a trade show or pitching a business idea to angel investors.
Margot Garant announces retirement, to step down as Port Jeff mayor this June
During a public meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, Village of Port Jefferson Mayor Margot Garant announced her retirement from public service. Her 14 years of uninterrupted tenure presiding over the village government will come to its conclusion this June. “We’re going to give the community back to the residents,” Garant...
Rocky Point students note the ‘I’ in kindness
Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School students work throughout the school year to promote kindness, and they pumped up their efforts by celebrating the Great Kindness Challenge during the week of Jan. 23-27. Students and staff enjoyed spirit dress-up days and daily activities, and individual classes created their own independent kindness...
Work-based learning at Comsewogue HS
Comsewogue High School’s Life Skills class students were given the opportunity to work at the local Chick-fil-A in Port Jefferson Station, putting their learning into practice. This weekly event was made possible by several donations from companies across the Comsewogue community and support from administration and staff. Michael Mosca,...
Ward Melville Patriots power past Bellport Clippers
The Patriots of Ward Melville (12-2) went on the attack Feb. 6 against Bellport, fueled by Julia Greek’s perimeter shooting in a Division II matchup. Tied for first place in the division, the Patriots powered their way past Bellport for the 75-55 win looking to bolster their postseason seeding.
Centereach Cougars corral Newfield Wolverines in cross-town showdown
It was the battle between the cross-town rivals on Saturday, Feb. 4, when the Newfield Wolverines hosted the Cougars of Centereach. With playoff implications, both teams entered the Div. II contest with 6-7 records. Newfield broke out to a seven-point lead after eight minutes and took a 10- point lead...
