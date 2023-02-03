Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced a second indictment of Douglas Valente, 56, who is charged with one additional count of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from a third client. Valente was previously indicted in November 2022 with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two other clients.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO