ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’

By Julia Shapero
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTkA1_0kbsfx1G00

Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police.

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump insurrection, McCarthy broke with the Georgia congresswoman, who has become one of his most important supporters within the Republican conference.

“I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told reporters when asked if he agreed with Greene’s take on Babbitt’s death.

Trump fired back in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the officer “was not just ‘doing his job’ when he shot and killed Great Patriot Ashli Babbitt at point blank range.”

“He was not a hero but a COWARD, who wanted to show how tough he was,” Trump added. “ASHLI BABBITT WAS MURDERED!!!”

Babbitt was attempting to climb through a shattered window into the Speaker’s gallery just off the House floor on Jan. 6, 2021, when she was fatally shot by Lt. Michael Byrd. Lawmakers were still being evacuated from the House chamber at the time.

Byrd was formally exonerated in August 2021, after an internal investigation found his “conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life.”

The Capitol Police noted that Byrd’s actions “potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away.”

McCarthy has sought to walk a fine line when it comes to the events of Jan. 6, distancing himself from the actions of the rioters while maintaining the favor of Trump and his base.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The five biggest moments from Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night to a divided House chamber that featured bipartisan moments intertwined with partisan heckling. The speech — which spanned just over 70 minutes — included an impromptu, and informal, policy negotiation with Republicans and a solemn moment that captivated the entire chamber. There were also outbursts […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to highlight age difference in response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is set to highlight the 40-year age difference between her and President Biden as she delivers the Republican Party’s official rebuttal to his State of the Union address Tuesday night.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) selected Sanders to deliver the GOP response, touting […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police: 13-year-old hospitalized after setting himself on fire

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police say that a 13-year-old boy suffered severe burns after lighting himself on fire. ValleyCentral spoke with Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, who said the incident occurred at 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 4. “He lit himself on fire using rubbing alcohol and sage,” Sandoval said. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

White House State of the Union guests include Tyre Nichols’s parents, Paul Pelosi, Bono

Roughly two dozen special guests will attend Tuesday’s State of the Union at the invitation of the White House, including veterans and first responders, cancer survivors, a mental health advocates and the parents of Tyre Nichols. The list of guests who will sit in first lady Jill Biden’s box during President Biden’s speech, unveiled early […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Here are some of the states that won big in the new House GOP

A handful of states are emerging as big winners in the new House Republican majority as their representatives head to prominent roles on key panels. Republicans from states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky are chairing or sitting on some of the highest-profile committees. These assignments offer lawmakers the opportunities to address issues in their […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Democrats have a ‘messaging problem’ with voters, despite accomplishments

Senate Democrats are having trouble getting their message across to voters heading into the 2024 election cycle, when they will have to defend 23 seats.   They say they plan to run on their accomplishments in the last Congress. But that may be a problem: A large majority of voters across the country say President Biden hasn’t gotten a lot […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy